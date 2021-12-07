Saints waive Kenny Stills, sign Kevin White to practice squad

It was obvious changes needed to happen in the New Orleans Saints receiving corps, and the first big move was the departure of Kenny Stills. The Saints waived the veteran wideout on Tuesday after a series of bad games; if this is for Stills in 2022, he’ll end up with 5 catches on 22 targets, having struggled to establish a connection with any of the three different quarterbacks to target him at various points this season.

Additionally, the Saints brought back Kevin White to their practice squad. White was previously waived after experiencing similar issues, and he’s totaled 1 reception on 5 targets this season. There’s little reason to think he’ll improve on Stills’ performance, but the Saints are almost out of options.

With Deonte Harris (the team’s leading receiver) out for the next three games following an NFL suspension, it’s going to fall to Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Ty Montgomery, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to carry the load. White is also joined on the practice squad by Kawaan Baker, Easop Winston Jr., and Malcolm Perry.

List

New Orleans Saints 2022 mock draft roundup keeps focus on the passing game

Follow the Saints Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts