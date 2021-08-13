Saints waive/injured Quentin Poling, re-sign Lawrence Woods

The Saints re-signed defensive back Lawrence Woods, waived defensive back Keith Washington with an injury settlement and waived linebacker Quentin Poling with an injury designation.

Woods originally signed with the Saints on May 2 as an undrafted free agent out of Truman State. The Saints cut him Aug. 2.

The Saints signed Poling on May 16.

Poling entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2018 out of Ohio University. He spent the 2018 season on Miami’s practice squad before stints on the practice squads of the Raiders and Falcons in 2019.

Poling made his NFL debut in Week 10 of the 2019 season for the Raiders, seeing action on special teams. He went to training camp with the Vikings in 2020.

Washington originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia last summer and spent the year on the practice squad. He signed a futures contract in January.

