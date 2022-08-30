Saints waive Destrahan native WR Kirk Merritt

Saints waived WR Kirk Merritt, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2022

The New Orleans Saints 53-man roster continues to take shape ahead of the 3 p.m. CT deadline. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Destrehan native and wide receiver Kirk Merritt is a part of the latest cuts. It was widely believed that Merritt had a shot at making the 53-man roster and though he’s not on the initial list, it’s not over for Merritt just yet.

The wide receiver had some highlight moments throughout this offseason. He had several big catches in camp, executed a 59-yard kick return against the Green Bay Packers and even got some run at running back in the closing week of camp. He would follow up that closing week by catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Saints preseason finale.

Merritt caught 6 of his 8 passing targets for 40 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. His time with New Orleans may not be over after an impressive showings in both practice and game action. Incumbent wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith suffered what looked like a painful shoulder injury on a diving catch attempt during Friday’s action against the Chargers. If his injury is severe enough that the Saints will look to place Smith on injured reserve (IR), he’ll have to make the initial roster first in order to have a chance to return during the 2022 season.

If that ends up being the case, Merritt or another fellow local product Dai’Jean Dixon of Nicholls State look like two wide receivers that could get the call not just for the practice squad, but for the active roster. For Merritt, his ability to show the multiple ways he could contribute is his strongest asset. Something the New Orleans Saints and head coach Dennis Allen do not take for granted.

