The Saints added a tight end on Tuesday in Chris Herndon.

The transaction officially went through on Wednesday, prompting New Orleans to make a corresponding move. According to the transaction wire, the club has waived tight end Brandon Dillon.

Dillon signed with the Saints in late June. The tight end, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s appeared in just five career games.

He’s recorded just one reception, which went for 6 yards in a Minnesota victory over Carolina in 2020. Dillon has also spent time with the Jets.

Saints waive Brandon Dillon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk