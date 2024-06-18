Saints waive backup cornerback Faion Hicks after minicamp

The New Orleans Saints waived backup cornerback Faion Hicks after minicamp, per Saints News Network’s John Hendrix, opening a spot on their offseason 90-man roster. Really it’s a 91-man roster with rookie kicker Charlie Smyth receiving an exemption as part of the NFL’s International Player Program, but the point is that the Saints now have room for one more.

Hicks joined the Saints’ practice squad last September after being drafted by the Denver Broncos out of Wisconsin back in 2022; he wasn’t part of Sean Payton’s plans for fixing Denver’s defense, so he was let go during final roster cuts. He had some good moments in spring practices but missed time with a recent hamstring injury.

He was looking to compete for a spot on the practice squad again this summer with the Saints already rostering the cornerbacks they’re likely to carry into the season. Their typical pattern under Dennis Allen has been to roster four corners, who are all active when healthy, while stashing two or three backups on the practice squad. It’s possible Hicks could return after healing up but right now the Saints have a good mix competing for those spots in Rejzohn Wright and Shemar Jean-Charles (who, like Hicks, were on their practice squad last year) as well as undrafted rookie Rico Payton.

So what’s the plan for that final roster spot? The Saints could simply be looking to sign a free agent who tried out at minicamp, but this combined with their recent Taysom Hill restructure may hint at a bigger move. There’s plenty of time to shop for upgrades before training camp kicks off on July 24, so stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire