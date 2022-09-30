Saints vs. Vikings preview: 6 things to know about Week 4

All indications suggest that the New Orleans Saints will be on their way to a change at quarterback this weekend in London. With starter Jameis Winston listed as doubtful to play on Sunday, the Saints are in line to turn to Andy Dalton as their lead signal caller against the Minnesota Vikings. Saints head coach Dennis Allen detailed that not only has the lingering back issue led to this outlook, but so too have residual concerns around Winston’s training camp ankle injury.

With Winston listed as doubtful on Friday, the Saints would have to upgrade him to at least questionable on Saturday in order for him to have a chance to appear in Sunday’s game. But after not practicing all week, that seems both unlikely and unwise. The biggest concern for Dalton, the quarterback likely to take the field, is that he will be without his starting left guard Andrus Peat and star wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas has been known to be an eraser for changes at the quarterback position in the past. New Orleans will have to rely on other options like running back Alvin Kamara, receiver Jarvis Landry (both questionable to play) and rookie Chris Olave to get the offensive production going.

Game information

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m. CT

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: CBS and NFL Network (WWL Channel 8 in New Orleans)

Last meeting: Saints 53 - Vikings 33 (Dec. 25, 2020)

On a brisk Christmas Day during the 2020 season, Saints running back Alvin Kamara torched the Vikings for a career-best six rushing touchdowns. Kamara’s six scores on the ground tied NFL legend Ernie Nevers for the most all-time in a single game. The record had stood since 1929. The win propelled the Saints to 11-4 on the season after suffering two-straight losses the weeks prior. Kamara dazzled with his performance, but also his green and red elf-themed cleats which drew a fine from the NFL.

While another six-touchdown performance is unlikely for the Saints running back (who was listed as questionable to play on Friday’s injury report) a healthy and effective performance from the 2017 offensive rookie of the year could be exactly what the team needs. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston unlikely to play and wide receiver Michael Thomas already ruled out, letting Kamara cook could be the team’s recipe to success across the pond.

Saints likely to start QB Andy Dalton

Winston, the Saints starting signal caller looks like a long shot to take the field this weekend. Head coach Dennis Allen said it is “doubtful” that he will be available. That paves the way for Dalton, the veteran quarterback New Orleans signed this offseason, to step up in relief.

Dalton has drawn praise from coaches and players since arriving in the Big Easy and it is clear that the team is ready to rally around the Red Rifle if he is indeed called upon. Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith highlighted that he’s spent more time throwing with Dalton that he has with Winston in practices. With Thomas out, a repeat 100-yard performance from Smith would go a long way. Certainly wouldn’t hurt for rookie pass-catcher Chris Olave to reprise his stellar 147-yard performance from last week as well.

Vikings players to watch

WR Justin Jefferson: The former LSU Tiger leads his team with 246 receiving yards so far this season despite having a couple of underwhelming games by his standards. He totaled just 48 and 14 receiving yards respectively in his last two matchups. The Vikings will look to get him going at his usual rate of 90.6 receiving yards per game.

RB Dalvin Cook: Though he has been nursing a shoulder injury this week, Cook has consistently been one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. With 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground through his first three games, he’s another player the Vikings would love to get more involved on Sunday.New Orleans has already surrenders two 100-yard rushers this season and Cook has come close to doing so on his own

S Harrison Smith: The veteran safety is being used a bit differently in coordinator Ed Donatell’s defense. He’s been asked to be more of a lurker than a traditional dropback safety. That could be an interesting wrinkle for the Saints to navigate in their gameplan.

QB Kirk Cousins: One of the more hot and cold quarterbacks in the NFL, Cousins could be the difference in this game right off the bat. If he gets off to a hot start and builds momentum with the Vikings offense and its weapons, things could prove challenging for New Orleans. However, if the Saints defense is able to take advantage of his mistakes (perhaps grabbing their first interception of the season), they could help control this matchup and make Cousins uncomfortable.

LB Za’Darius Smith: One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for Minnesota was bringing in Smith from the rival Green Bay Packers. He’s been dealing with knee injury but when healthy he’s one of the most terrorizing pass rushers in the NFL. Even a hampered Smith could cause issues for the Saints offensive line if available on Sunday.

Injury report

Along with Winston being listed as doubtful, three Saints players have already been ruled out for this game. Wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), left guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib). Two players on offensive have been listed as questionable. Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle). Those are a lot of weapons for the Saints offense which has already struggled early on this season.

As for the Vikings, they received good news about start running back Dalvin Cook who was battling a shoulder injury early in the week. Cook was upgraded on Thursday as a full participant. Important defensive pieces in cornerback Andrew booth Jr. and pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith were both non-participants Wednesday and Thursday.

Two approaches to international travel

The Saints and Vikings may both be getting ready for their matchups in London, but they went about preparation and travel with polar opposite strategies. The Saints flew to London Sunday evening, just hours after their road loss to the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Minnesota waited until Thursday for their travel. There are two different schools of sports science at work here.

For the Saints, leaving in time to get adjusted has proven beneficial. New Orleans has taken similar approaches ahead of their two international wins in 2008 and 2017. The interesting element to watch for New Orleans will be how they fair returning home for their Week 5 bout with the Seattle Seahawks. In both previous instances the Saints were treated to early bye weeks immediately following their London contests. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said during the team’s Hall of Fame Golf Tournament this offseason that the organization specifically asked to not get an early bye.

The Vikings are also 2-0 in matchups outside of the country despite taking a different approach effectively hoping that they arrive late enough that adjustments to the six-hour time change won’t have time to set in. Minnesota also did not receive a break after the travel, but do have the advantage of coming off of a home game.

