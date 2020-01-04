The New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings in one of two NFC wild-card games on Sunday in a rematch of the 'Minneapolis Miracle' from 2018.

As the No. 1 overall seed in the conference, the 49ers will face the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 11. The Saints are the No. 3 seed, so they can't be the 49ers' next opponent, but regardless of the outcome between New Orleans and Minnesota, the game will be of particular interest to San Francisco.

With a win, the Saints would advance to the divisional round, where they would face the No. 2 seed Packers in Green Bay. The winner of that matchup would face the winner of the 49ers' divisional-round matchup in the NFC Championship Game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A Vikings' victory, on the other hand, would automatically set up a matchup with San Francisco in the divisional round, and the winner of the other NFC wild-card game would advance to face the Packers in Green Bay.

Given the way the last playoff game between the Saints and Vikings concluded, you can be sure the 49ers will be watching till the very end, just like everyone else.

[RELATED: 49ers tix re-selling for highest amount in playoff round]

Here's how you can watch Sunday's Saints-Vikings game online and on TV.

Start time: Sunday, Jan. 5, at 10:05 a.m. PT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





Saints vs. Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area