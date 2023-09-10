Saints vs. Titans: How to watch, listen and stream Week 1 game

Finally: the New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2023 regular season with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the Saints looking to win their fifth consecutive Week 1 game while the Titans search for their first season-opening win in three years.

Neither of these teams reached the playoffs last year, and they’re both eager to prove they’ve built strong enough supporting casts to help veteran quarterbacks Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill go the distance. Each squad has invested a lot of offseason resources in the trenches and the battle at the line of scrimmage figures to be fierce.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 1 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

Television

CBS

Announcers

Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Ross Tucker and Amanda Guerra (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WWL 870 (New Orleans)

Satellite Radio

Saints feed: XM 227

Titans feed: XM 387

Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread : Saints (-3)

Money line : Saints (-155), Titans (+130)

Over/Under: 41.5

