Saints vs. Titans: How to watch, listen and stream Week 1 game
Finally: the New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2023 regular season with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the Saints looking to win their fifth consecutive Week 1 game while the Titans search for their first season-opening win in three years.
Neither of these teams reached the playoffs last year, and they’re both eager to prove they’ve built strong enough supporting casts to help veteran quarterbacks Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill go the distance. Each squad has invested a lot of offseason resources in the trenches and the battle at the line of scrimmage figures to be fierce.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 1 matchup on Sunday:
Game Information
New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans
Date: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
Television
CBS
Announcers
Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Ross Tucker and Amanda Guerra (sideline)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WWL 870 (New Orleans)
Satellite Radio
Saints feed: XM 227
Titans feed: XM 387
Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread: Saints (-3)
Money line: Saints (-155), Titans (+130)
Over/Under: 41.5
NFL Wire Site
2022 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
Tickets
1
Sept. 10
vs.
Tennessee Titans
12 p.m.
2
Sept. 18
at
6:15 p.m.
3
Sept. 24
at
12 p.m.
4
Oct. 1
vs.
12 p.m.
5
Oct. 8
at
12 p.m.
6
Oct. 15
at
12 p.m.
7
Oct. 19
vs.
7:15 p.m.
8
Oct. 29
at
12 p.m.
9
Nov. 5
vs.
12 p.m.
10
Nov. 12
at
12 p.m.
11
Bye
12
Nov. 26
at
12 p.m.
13
Dec. 3
vs.
12 p.m.
14
Dec. 10
vs.
Carolina Panthers
12 p.m.
15
Dec. 17
vs.
12 p.m.
16
Dec. 21
at
7:15 p.m.
17
Dec. 31
at
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 p.m.
18
Jan. 6/7
vs.
Atlanta Falcons
TBD