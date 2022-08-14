Saints vs. Texans highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch the game highlights of the New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
His first break since coming out of retirement.
Kenny Pickett with a stunning debut drive for the Pittsburgh Steelers
Everyone in the Bears organization believes Jaquan Brisker will be special. The rookie showed everyone who he is with an eye-opening three-play sequence during his first NFL action.
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts, after he scrambled out of bounds [more]
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson is in hospice care
Mitchell Trubisky had a solid preseason opener for the Steelers.
Quarterback Trey Lance did what 49ers fans came to see at Levi's Stadium.
Without reading too much into one preseason start, Mayfield took a step forward Saturday after an embattled offseason.
The quarterbacks were great but the offensive line struggled against the Seahawks.
WATCHH: Lance. Gray. 76-yard tuddy.
Sometimes it's about who's better. But sometimes there are other factors at play when it comes to the initial 53-man roster. @KDDrummondNFL looks at a few names that would raise an eyebrow if let go.
All the top takeaways from the Packers' preseason-opening loss to the 49ers on Friday night.
The best and worst players from the Packers' preseason opener vs. the 49ers, via Pro Football Focus grades.
Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 1 preseason game against the #Bears.
Zach Wilson will have surgery on his right knee, but QB's recovery is now the biggest concern for the Jets franchise and their current rebuild.
Mitch Trubisky looked sharp on his first drive with the Steelers.
Here's a look at the 49ers' injury report coming out of their preseason opener against the Green Bay Packeers.
Araiza was the third punter taken in the 2022 NFL draft.
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play. But [more]
Kendall Hinton extends the Broncos' lead over the Cowboys!