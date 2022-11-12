Saints vs. Steelers: Game time, broadcast map, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints are looking for a get back game against a weak and struggling Pittsburgh Steelers team.

The Saints are very much injured, but at least will be getting Jarvis Landry which should lighten the load for Chris Olave. Of course, with the offensive line hurt it could even out to where the offense is still hurting more than being helped.

This will likely be a game where the Saints defense has to be the ones to hold the brunt of the responsibility. The Steelers offense is weak and it’s likely one of the few games on the schedule where New Orleans is the team with the advantage at the quarterback position.

Here’s how you can watch Saints vs Steelers on Sunday Morning:

Game information

New Orleans Saints (3-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

Kickoff: Sunday November 13 at 12:00 pm CT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Weather: Partly cloudy, 40 Farenheit

Betting line via Tipico Sportsbook: NO -2.5

Over/Under: 40

Broadcast information

