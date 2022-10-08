Saints vs. Seahawks: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

We’re on to Week 5, where the New Orleans Saints (1-3) will host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) for a Sunday kickoff at the Caesars Superdome. This game will get plenty of notice in local TV markets, but if you’re looking to stream it, we’ve got everything you need to know about your options. Here’s what’s up going into the next Saints game:

Game information

Matchup: New Orleans Saints (1-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. C.T.

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Weather: Indoors

Betting line: New Orleans -4.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 45.5

Broadcast information

