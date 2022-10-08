Saints vs. Seahawks: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more
We’re on to Week 5, where the New Orleans Saints (1-3) will host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) for a Sunday kickoff at the Caesars Superdome. This game will get plenty of notice in local TV markets, but if you’re looking to stream it, we’ve got everything you need to know about your options. Here’s what’s up going into the next Saints game:
Game information
Matchup: New Orleans Saints (1-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)
Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. C.T.
Venue: Caesars Superdome
Weather: Indoors
Betting line: New Orleans -4.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)
Over/Under: 45.5
Broadcast information
Television: FOX (local markets in yellow from 506sports.com)
Streaming: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free), as well as the new NFL+ service on your phone or tablet.
Radio: Westwood One and New Orleans Saints Radio will have the game, locally on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM.
