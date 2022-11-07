Saints vs. Ravens: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more
The New Orleans Saints sit in a position to move towards first place in the NFC South if things are able to go their way on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. They have lost Michael Thomas for the season, but are overall going to be a healthier offense than they’ve fielded in weeks. They’re riding some major momentum after their dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
The Ravens sit at 5-3 and first place in their division. Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate and will look to continue to carry their offense on his back. The Saints usually struggle against mobile quarterbacks, how will they fare in this one?
Here’s how you can watch the Saints vs Ravens on Monday night:
Game information
New Orleans Saints (3-5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)
Kickoff: Monday November 7 at 7:15 pm CT
Venue: Caesars Superdome
Weather: Partly cloudy, 71 Farenheit
Over/Under: 47
Broadcast information
Television: FOX 8 (New Orleans), ESPN (National)
Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free). Or the new NFL+ service on your phone or tablet.
Radio: Westwood One and New Orleans Saints Radio will have the game, locally on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM.
You can also follow the game with us on Twitter @TheSaintsWire, @john_siglerr, @DillySanders, @RossJacksonNOLA, @MaddyHudak_94, and of course here on Saints Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s matchup. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.