Saints vs. Ravens: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints sit in a position to move towards first place in the NFC South if things are able to go their way on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. They have lost Michael Thomas for the season, but are overall going to be a healthier offense than they’ve fielded in weeks. They’re riding some major momentum after their dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The Ravens sit at 5-3 and first place in their division. Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate and will look to continue to carry their offense on his back. The Saints usually struggle against mobile quarterbacks, how will they fare in this one?

Here’s how you can watch the Saints vs Ravens on Monday night:

Game information

New Orleans Saints (3-5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

Kickoff: Monday November 7 at 7:15 pm CT

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Weather: Partly cloudy, 71 Farenheit

Betting line via Tipico Sportsbook: NO -2

Over/Under: 47

Broadcast information

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire