Saints vs. Ravens: 11 storylines fans should watch for

It’s been too long since our last New Orleans Saints gameday, even if it’s only a preseason matchup. Welcome to where everything’s made up and points don’t matter, and nobody cares about who wins (except maybe the Baltimore Ravens, riding a 17-game win streak in exhibition).

But that isn’t really the case. There are dozens of players fighting for their jobs on Saturday night. Plenty of rookies are taking the field for the first time as professionals. Some older veterans are hoping to play well enough so that this isn’t the last time to lace up their cleats. With an unsettled depth chart and so many storylines to keep track of, almost every minute of the game should carry some level of intrigue.

So here is a quick look at 11 things that Saints fans should be watching for:

Quarterback competition

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) work on a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

We shouldn't read too deeply into each performance given all the variables at work. Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston won't be working with the same supporting casts; whoever gets on the field (the Saints' pattern of behavior so far suggests it will be Hill) first will join the starting offense, while the next-man-up probably will be surrounded by backups. To say nothing of any action Trevor Siemian and Ian Book get late in the game once the reserves go in. And, remember: the Saints will be trying different things with each quarterback to evaluate them in different situations. Winston's playbook probably looks different from Hill's, and now is the time to put them through their paces.

Revenge game?

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle James Hurst (74) blocks for a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

For anyone curious, the Saints have a number of former Ravens on their roster: Wil Lutz (though he's injured) started his career as an understudy to Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker, while backup offensive lineman James Hurst started extensively for the Ravens before landing in New Orleans. Linebacker Marcus Willoughby was an undrafted rookie pickup by the Ravens until the Saints added him to their practice squad late last season. Hurst should get a lot of time (likely at left tackle) with the second-string offense while Willoughby is looking to make a splash with the reserves on defense or special teams.

Story continues

Cesar Ruiz progress

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) and center Cesar Ruiz (51) block during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Last year's first-round pick had a rough rookie year, but early reports are encouraging out of training camp. He's held his own in one-on-one drills and looked the part at right guard in team drills. The Ravens have one of the deepest defensive lines you'll find around the league, so this is a great opportunity to evaluate his growth in Year 2. Watch for any early runs to the right side of the line behind him, and whether he hangs around for extra snaps after the Saints pull their first-string offense. He'll only improve with more reps.

Marcus Davenport checkup

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) stretches before practice during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Most of the noise about New Orleans' defensive ends have focused on the players around Davenport -- free agent signee Tanoh Kpassagnon, first-round draft pick Payton Turner, and third-year pro Carl Granderson. But Davenport has had maybe his best training camp as a pro so far. He's avoided any minor, nagging injuries while cleaning up in one-on-one pass-rush drills. The team picked up his fifth-year option for 2022 and here's his first real opportunity to show why they did that. He may not play much after the defensive starters end their night, but the Ravens' bookend tackles are a great measuring-stick.

The rookie debut

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

So this is awkward. Both of New Orleans' top two draft picks, Turner and linebacker Pete Werner, missed practices this week with injuries. While Sean Payton downplayed the severity and wouldn't rule either of them out of Saturday's preseason opener, we still don't know if they even traveled with the team to Baltimore. If they're unavailable, all eyes are on third-round pick Paulson Adebo. He should play often with the second-string defense, and a strong preseason could catapult him to the starting lineup. Maybe Ian Book makes it interesting late in the evening. Other rookies suiting up for the first time: wide receiver Kawaan Baker; offensive linemen Landon Young and Michael Brown; defensive backs Bryce Thompson, Eric Burrell, and Deuce Wallace; and defensive tackle Josiah Bronson.

Is Ken Crawley legit?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jake Lampman (19) works against cornerback Ken Crawley (25) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

At this point the only player keeping Adebo off the first-team defense is Crawley. After playing very well in 2017 he's become a penalty magnet and go-to target for opposing quarterbacks whenever pushed into action. But it's been the summer of Crawley this year. He's provided shutdown coverage in one-on-one matchups, even in front of visiting officiating crews, and right now he's the penciled-in starter. The Ravens don't have the best receiving corps to challenge him but more strong reps will really help build his case.

Devonta Freeman vs. Tony Jones Jr.

New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman (34) runs during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The top two running back spots are locked in. Unless Dwayne Washington has slipped up in his special teams coverage, he's probably a safe bet to make the team, too. So that puts Freeman against Jones for the final spot. While Freeman has received more work in practice, Jones has an opportunity to show out against a great defensive front after spending his rookie year on the practice squad. These two backs should handle most of the workload in Baltimore.

Zack Baun's time to shine

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) in a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

We know that Kwon Alexander won't be playing -- he still hasn't practiced in team drills while recovering from Achilles surgery. Werner is an uncertainty. That leaves Baun as the top-ranked weakside linebacker available for Saturday's game, which really helps his stock. If he can stay on the field with both the first- and second-team defensive units, even better. The more reps he can put on film showing that he can do what's asked of him, whether filling his run fits or making quick and correct decisions in coverage, the more likely it is that he'll actually get to play this year.

Who is back to return?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Here's how the returners were listed on the unofficial depth chart: Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway, and Tommylee Lewis. Harris is expected to miss time with a suspension. Callaway is the de facto top receiver with Harris out of action and Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith sidelined by injuries. Lewis also exited the most recent practice session with an injury. Unless they're putting even more responsibilities on Callaway's plate, some other candidates may get a shot back deep on punts and kickoffs.

And what about the Saints' specialists?

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal as punter Blake Gillikin (4) holds the ball after being snapped by long snapper Zach Wood (49) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Blake Gillikin and Nolan Cooney are still competing to replace Thomas Morstead, but Gillikin has been significantly more consistent in practice. If he holds up under scrutiny in a live game while Cooney struggles (or doesn't even get a look), it's probably going to mean this battle wraps up ahead of schedule. Another tell: watch out for who's holding the ball on field goals and point-after attempts. But there should be more attention on the kicker situation. Brett Maher was signed to fill in for Wil Lutz while he recovers from surgery, and he's missed several kicks in practice. He's got to turn it around under the spotlights or New Orleans may need to consider trying out other free agents.

1

1

1

1