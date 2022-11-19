Saints vs. Rams: Game time, broadcast map, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams are meeting on Sunday in a battle between two teams who are down in the dumps. The Rams have lost five of their last six games and the Saints have lost four of their last five. Despite both teams having positive outlooks in the preseason, both really need something to go their way.

And the Rams are the healthier team, getting quarterback Matthew Stafford back after losing last week without him. Can Andy Dalton bounce back after a rough stretch? Here’s how you can watch the Saints vs the Rams on Sunday morning:

Game information

New Orleans Saints (3-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

Kickoff: Sunday November 20 at 12:00 pm CT

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Weather: Indoors

Betting line via Tipico Sportsbook: NO -2.5

Over/Under: 39

Broadcast information

You can also follow the game with us on Twitter @TheSaintsWire, @john_siglerr, @DillySanders, @RossJacksonNOLA, @MaddyHudak_94, and of course here on Saints Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s matchup. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire