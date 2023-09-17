Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and stream Week 2 game

The New Orleans Saints will look to improve to 2-0 this week as they open up their NFC South season on Monday night as they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers will try to avoid starting both 0-2 on the season and in division play, as they are coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints opened their season with a win at home against the Tennessee Titans. This will also be the home debut of the number one overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft, Bryce Young. It’s a face the Saints will see a lot in the future and the first of a few rookie quarterbacks that they’ll be facing this season.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 2 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Time: 6:15 p.m. CT

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Television

ESPN

Announcers

Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick (analysts), and Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WWL 870 (New Orleans)

Satellite Radio

Saints feed: XM 226

Panthers feed: XM 225

Betting Odds

Spread : Saints (-3)

Money line : Saints (-165), Panthers (+140)

Over/Under: 39.5

All odds via BetMGM.

NFL Wire Site

Panthers Wire

2023 Schedule

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire