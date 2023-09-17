Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and stream Week 2 game
The New Orleans Saints will look to improve to 2-0 this week as they open up their NFC South season on Monday night as they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers will try to avoid starting both 0-2 on the season and in division play, as they are coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints opened their season with a win at home against the Tennessee Titans. This will also be the home debut of the number one overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft, Bryce Young. It’s a face the Saints will see a lot in the future and the first of a few rookie quarterbacks that they’ll be facing this season.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 2 matchup on Sunday:
Game Information
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
Date: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023
Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
Television
ESPN
Announcers
Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick (analysts), and Laura Rutledge (sideline)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WWL 870 (New Orleans)
Satellite Radio
Saints feed: XM 226
Panthers feed: XM 225
Betting Odds
Spread: Saints (-3)
Money line: Saints (-165), Panthers (+140)
Over/Under: 39.5
All odds via BetMGM.
2023 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
Tickets
1
Sept. 10
vs.
Tennessee Titans
12 p.m.
2
Sept. 18
at
Carolina Panthers
6:15 p.m.
3
Sept. 24
at
12 p.m.
4
Oct. 1
vs.
12 p.m.
5
Oct. 8
at
12 p.m.
6
Oct. 15
at
12 p.m.
7
Oct. 19
vs.
7:15 p.m.
8
Oct. 29
at
12 p.m.
9
Nov. 5
vs.
12 p.m.
10
Nov. 12
at
12 p.m.
11
Bye
12
Nov. 26
at
Atlanta Falcons
12 p.m.
13
Dec. 3
vs.
12 p.m.
14
Dec. 10
vs.
Carolina Panthers
12 p.m.
15
Dec. 17
vs.
12 p.m.
16
Dec. 21
at
7:15 p.m.
17
Dec. 31
at
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 p.m.
18
Jan. 6/7
vs.
Atlanta Falcons
TBD