Saints vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and stream Week 2 game

Dylan Sanders
·2 min read

The New Orleans Saints will look to improve to 2-0 this week as they open up their NFC South season on Monday night as they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers will try to avoid starting both 0-2 on the season and in division play, as they are coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints opened their season with a win at home against the Tennessee Titans. This will also be the home debut of the number one overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft, Bryce Young. It’s a face the Saints will see a lot in the future and the first of a few rookie quarterbacks that they’ll be facing this season.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 2 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Time: 6:15 p.m. CT

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Television

ESPN

Announcers

Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick (analysts), and Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Stream

Radio

WWL 870 (New Orleans)

Satellite Radio

Saints feed: XM 226

Panthers feed: XM 225

Betting Odds

  • Spread: Saints (-3)

  • Money line: Saints (-165), Panthers (+140)

  • Over/Under: 39.5

All odds via BetMGM.

2023 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

Tickets

1

Sept. 10

vs.

Tennessee Titans

12 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

at

Carolina Panthers

6:15 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 24

at

Green Bay Packers

12 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 1

vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 8

at

New England Patriots

12 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 15

at

Houston Texans

12 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 19

vs.

Jacksonville Jaguars

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 29

at

Indianapolis Colts

12 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 5

vs.

Chicago Bears

12 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 12

at

Minnesota Vikings

12 p.m.

Tickets

11

Bye

12

Nov. 26

at

Atlanta Falcons

12 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 3

vs.

Detroit Lions

12 p.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 10

vs.

Carolina Panthers

12 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 17

vs.

New York Giants

12 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 21

at

Los Angeles Rams

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 31

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 6/7

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

TBD

Tickets

 

