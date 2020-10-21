Saints vs. Panthers injury report: Michael Thomas limited with new injury

The first injury report of Week 7 is here, with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers announcing who participated in Wednesday’s practice session (and to what degree) while managing various injuries.

First, the big news for the Saints. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was a limited participant, but he’s been listed with a new issue: a hamstring injury in addition to the ankle sprain that sidelined him for five weeks. This hamstring problem was not listed on the last injury report published by the team, so something must have flared up in practice on Wednesday or while training during the bye week.

That said, there is some good news for New Orleans. Neither defensive end Marcus Davenport nor cornerback Marshon Lattimore were listed on the report after being limited with their own injuries back in Week 5, so they’re full-go for full workloads on Sunday. Additionally, starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins practiced fully after missing several games with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, in Carolina: the Panthers are adding starting cornerback Eli Apple back into the mix. Apple, acquired by the Saints back in a 2018 midseason trade, signed with the NFC South-rival squad as a free agent earlier this summer and is working his way back from a hamstring injury. That issue kept him sidelined for Week 6’s loss to the Chicago Bears, but he turned in a full day’s work on Wednesday and is clearly looking to play.

Your full Wednesday injury report from both teams:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed Thurs Fri Game status CB Janoris Jenkins, shoulder Full WR Deonte Harris, hamstring Full CB Justin Hardee, hamstring Limited WR Michael Thomas, ankle/hamstring Limited T Terron Armstead, hand DNP G Nick Easton, concussion DNP WR Bennie Fowler, shoulder DNP S J.T. Gray, hamstring DNP

