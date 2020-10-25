Saints vs. Panthers inactives: Eli Apple to debut against his old team

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers announced their inactive lists for Week 7’s matchup, and two notable players will be dressing for the Panthers: cornerbacks Eli Apple and Donte Jackson.

Apple played for the Saints the last year-and-a-half before signing with their cross-division rival as a free agent, but he hasn’t taken a snap on defense for Carolina this year while recovering from a knee injury. That should change with Panthers starting cornerback Rasul Douglas out of action on the COVID-19 reserve list.

And the Saints have some of their own members on the league’s COVID-19 reserve, like wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Ken Crawley. Additionally, they’re missing wideout Michael Thomas, who could also be held out of next week’s game after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain. New Orleans called up several players from their practice squad to help fill those vacancies.

Here is your full list of inactive players for both sides:

From the Saints

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)

G Nick Easton (concussion)

SS D.J. Swearinger

DT Malcolm Roach

OL Derrick Kelly

From the Panthers