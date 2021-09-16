Saints vs. Panthers: 6 things to know about their Week 2 game

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are on a Week 2 collision course, pitting Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey against the rolling black and gold. This game is scheduled during a crowded time slot, so be sure to check the broadcast map below to see if it’s available for you locally. Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff:

Game information

When: Sunday, Sept. 19 at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. Referee:Ron TorbertTV: FOX (how to watch) TV broadcast map, via 506 Sports:

Last meeting: New Orleans 33, Carolina 7 (2020)

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery (88) with the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers QB: Sam Darnold

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold was asked to drop back and pass 35 times against his former New York Jets teammates in Week 1, a higher rate than he averaged in any of his first three years with them. It tied the eleventh-highest single-game pass attempts in his career, but it was only Darnold's third victory when throwing 35 or more passes per game. He turned that (relatively) high volume into 279 passing yards and a touchdown, though the slow-to-start Jets defense only sacked him once and allowed a 5-yard touchdown run. If the Saints can do a better job than New York of pressuring Darnold, he'll end up throwing the game away.

Panthers players to watch

RB Christian McCaffrey . The face of Carolina's franchise missed both Saints games last year with injuries, so he's looking to make up for lost time. They'll have their hands full defending him as the closest thing to Alvin Kamara you'll find around the NFL.

TE Dan Arnold. Yeah, there's revenge game potential this week! Arnold only caught 2 passes for 6 yards in his Panthers debut, but he's coming off a 31-for-438 line with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. Carolina play caller Joe Brady will be looking for ways to utilize him.

CB Donte Jackson. The most-experienced corner in Carolina's secondary was kind of boom or bust in Week 1, allowing 4 receptions for 58 yards into his coverage while forcing one incompletion and breaking up another pass.

CB Jaycee Horn. And here's the rookie everyone (the Saints included) wanted to end up wearing black and gold. Horn only yielded 18 receiving yards in his first start, but that included an 8-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis.

DE Haason Reddick. It didn't take long for Reddick to get in on a couple of sacks, so Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk must be on top of their game to slow him down. He's part of a dangerous duo with Brian Burns out on the edge.

LB Shaq Thompson. Alvin Kamara has put Thompson on the wrong end of highlight reels before, but he's still a rangy linebacker with playmaking ability. He broke up two passes from Zach Wilson in the opener and returned an interception for 29 yards before being stopped.

WR DJ Moore. He led Carolina's non-McCaffrey receiving corps last week with 6 grabs for 80 yards, which is right in line with his career average against the Saints (4.2 receptions for 82.6 yards in five games). That includes a combined 194 receiving yards in two matchups last year. It's a big test for Bradley Roby in likely his first start as a Saint.

A new era in Carolina?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after scoring against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Sam Darnold won his first career start with the Panthers, but the formula looked much the same as we've seen before: run Christian McCaffrey into the ground. McCaffrey logged 21 rushing attempts (gaining 98 yards on the ground) and caught all 9 targets (for another 89 yards through the air), totaling 187 yards from scrimmage. Not bad coming off a season-ending injury in 2020. But the Saints have beaten McCaffrey before, and with less athletic, assignment-sure defenses than what they have now. He's averaged 115.5 scrimmage yards per game in his NFL career, but that number has fallen (to 92.9) in six matchups with New Orleans. His Panthers are 1-5 against the Saints in that time. More importantly, Sean Payton is 8-6 at Carolina as the Saints head coach, including four consecutive wins. After running a much better team off the field in Week 1, the Saints shouldn't have much trouble against a still-rebuilding divisional rival in Week 2.

