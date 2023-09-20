Saints vs. Packers preview Week 3
Here's everything you need to know when the New Orleans Saints play the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the NFL season.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
The Saints are getting a bigger percentage of money to win the NFC South than the Chiefs are to win the AFC West.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The group start off by asking the question, "What the heck is going on in Chicago?" There's a lot of drama to come out of the Chicago Bears organization lately, and we're starting to wonder what's really going on. The trio also cover the Patrick Mahomes contract, the Nick Chubb injury and Deshaun Watson's future as a Cleveland Brown. Later, the hosts dive into buying or selling sound bites from press conferences from this week. They kick things off with Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley on their 0-2 start, Garrett Wilson on whether or not the New York Jets locker room is with QB Zach Wilson and Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' 0-2 start. Next, they react to Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on his faith in his team, Matt Eberflus on the Bears' 12-game losing streak and Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos' early offensive communication issues.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
The NFL is back and along with Monday morning highlights are viral videos of various brawls from around the league.
Brooks Koepka was a captain’s pick for the U.S. team this year in what will be his first Ryder Cup since joining LIV Golf.
Cam Akers will now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minneapolis.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!