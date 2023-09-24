Saints vs. Packers highlights Week 3
Watch the Week 3 highlights between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay packers.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
The Saints are getting a bigger percentage of money to win the NFC South than the Chiefs are to win the AFC West.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
