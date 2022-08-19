Saints vs. Packers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints dissapointingly dropped their first preseason game against the Houston Texans last weekend. The young guns of the roster will look to correct that and bounce back in a better showing this weekend when they travel to Lambeau and face the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers also lost their first game after Jordan Love threw three interceptions, he will be looking to correct that course against a Saints defense that looked dominant early. On the other hand, all three of the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks threw touchdowns, a performance that Ian Book will look to repeat after his upsetting showing in week one. Here is how you can watch to see if the Saints can bounce back:

Game information:

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

Kickoff: Friday Aug. 19 at 7:00 pm CT

Venue: Lambeau Field

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 77F

Betting line: GB -3.0

Over/Under: 38.5

Broadcast:

