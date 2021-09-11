Saints vs. Packers: 6 things to know about their Week 1 game

We’re 24 hours away from the New Orleans Saints kicking off against the Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field, marking the first game of the Jameis Winston era in a rematch with Aaron Rodgers’ squad, who escaped New Orleans with a tough win last year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Saints’ Week 1 game:

Game information

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m. CT Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida Referee: Carl Cheffers TV: FOX TV broadcast map, via 506 Sports:

Last meeting: Green Bay 37, New Orleans 30 (2020)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) pulls in a 48 yard pass in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Packers QB: Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

There aren't many quarterbacks more experienced or better qualified to start their season with a win than Rodgers. The NFL's reigning MVP ranks third in games played among active passers and is about to play his 100th career away game. If it's any consolation, Rodgers is only 51-48 in games played away from Lambeau Field in his career, compared to a 78-19 record at home. That didn't help the Saints last year, but it' ssomething to monitor.

Packers players to watch

LB #55 Za'Darius Smith. If he's cleared to play, Smith provides consistent pressure off the edge and some playmaking ability with 12.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles last year. But he's questionable with a back injury.

CB #23 Jaire Alexander. Great as Smith is, Alexander may be Green Bay's best defender. He can mirror anyone in coverage and has enough ball skills to punish inaccurate quarterbacks. Marquez Callaway has his work cut out for him.

S #26 Darnell Savage. Alright, if Smith and Alexander aren't the best Packers defender then it's probably Savage. He delivers thunderous tackles and led the team with 4 interceptions last year.

WR #17 Davante Adams. Let's shift focus to the Green Bay offense. Adams was erased by Marshon Lattimore in their first meeting (catching a pair of passes for 12 yards in 2017, Adams' first Pro Bowl season) but missed last season's rematch with an injury.

TE #85 Robert Tonyan. The Packers breakout star of 2020 went a perfect 5-for-5 against the Saints, gaining 50 yards and scoring a crucial touchdown. They've got to do a better job defending him this time.

LT #74 Elgton Jenkins. He's technically a backup at left tackle, but Jenkins made the Pro Bowl last year at guard. He'll be a great test for Marcus Davenport off the right edge.

Story continues

Week 1 Ups and Downs

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have won each of their last two season openers (2020 against the Buccaneers, 2019 versus the Texans), snapping a five-year Week 1 losing streak. They are also 19-35 in Week 1 throughout franchise history. But that illustrates just how dicey things have been for them early in the season. Drew Brees put Wil Lutz in position to kick a last-second, personal-long (at the time) field goal, beating Houston, but neither of those players are available this time around. And of the 22 starters who embarrassed Tom Brady in 2020's home opener, only 12 will dress out on Sunday. That might not mean anything at a neutral site against Rodgers and the Packers, but it's worth remembering. New Orleans has a history of slow starts and they might have trouble shifting gears against Green Bay. Here's hoping they hit the ground running despite all the changes.

