Saints vs. Packers 2021: Why the Saints have cause for concern

With the New Orleans Saints just days away from “hosting” the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., there are plenty of question marks surrounding the black and gold.

With Drew Brees recently retired, the identity of the team, at least on the field, has changed pretty dramatically. They have their first big test against a team that is not only led by reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, but is also a Super Bowl hopeful.

If this were 2019, or even 2020, and New Orleans had a healthy secondary, wide receiving corps, and a veteran defensive line, this matchup may look pretty good on paper. Alas, they don’t and that gives us pause for some concern. Here are the most glaring question marks heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Aaron Rodgers and the Saints Secondary

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Based off of Thursday's injury report, it looks as if cornerback Ken Crawley is on track to be unavailable on Sunday. With Bradley Roby also ineligible to play due to a suspension that leaves rookie Paulson Adebo the likely starter opposite of Marshon Lattimore. Adebo hasn't played football in over a year as he sat out the 2020 season before picked drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Saints. By all accounts he has looked good in camp, but the fact remains that he is unproven at the professional level. One would be naïve to think that Rodgers won't be targeting Adebo throughout the entire game as he makes his money off of identifying and then exploiting mismatches. It is a tough first challenge for a rookie who likely wasn't envisioned as being a starter this earlier. With Rodgers on the other side of the ball, this is likely the largest concern the Saints will face in Week 1.

Depth at Wide Receiver

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) runs on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps just as glaring, and arguably more high profile than the cornerback situation, is the lack of depth at the wide receiver position. With All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas on the PUP list following a late offseason ankle surgery, Tre'Quan Smith nursing a hamstring injury, and the departure of Emmanuel Sanders, the list of wide receivers starts to dwindle. Newly named starting quarterback Jameis Winston will haver to rely on second-year pro Marquez Callaway, as well as some veterans like Chris Hogan, and players with high upside in Deonte Harris. Head coach Sean Payton is known for making magic happen on offense with less, but this will be a new challenge given a new quarterback and relative inexperience and depth at such a valuable position in his system.

Interior Defensive Line

Dec 31, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) celebrates after a first down stop with outside linebacker Craig Robertson (52) and linebacker Manti Te'o (51) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, the defensive line has been a strength for the Saints and one of the reasons New Orleans has been able to transform the culture of their defense. They still have veterans Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport on the ends, and Davenport is looking to finally have that breakout season. At the very least he looks poised to. However, the Saints will be without David Onyemata holding down the interior for six weeks due to a suspension, and Malcolm Brown was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. That leaves Malcolm Roach, Shy Tuttle and Christian Ringo to rotate through a snap share at the position. Luckily, the Packers will be utilizing two rookies on their offensive line in Week 1, one at center in Josh Myers, and one at right guard in Royce Newman. So, while the interior defensive line is a cause for concern, they should at least have a favorable matchup all factors considered.

The Kicking Situation

New Orleans Saints' Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

With Wil Lutz out due to a recent surgery on his lower abdomen, the Saints don't currently have a kicker rostered on the 53-man roster. It's not an issue considering they can promote Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad twice without having to roster him on the 53-man. Still, it hurts not having Lutz on standby, if not for his consistency then for his presence and the confidence he can convert big time kicks in pressure situations. If this game comes down to a field goal, trotting out Rosas who has a career 81.7% conversion rate on field goals, and just a 72% rate in 2017, will always be a cause for concern. Still, his recent performance with Jacksonville in 2020 gives some credence that he still has the talent to make it at the NFL level.

