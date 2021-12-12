Saints vs. Jets Week 14 recap: Everything we know

The Jets finally received consistent production from a kicker in Week 14, but the scoring stopped there.

New York failed to find the end zone against an equally-depleted Saints team, losing 30-9 at MetLife Stadium. The loss dropped the Jets to 3-10 on the season and officially eliminated them from postseason contention — not that anyone was dreaming of a late-season playoff push.

Here’s a look at what happened in New York’s latest defeat, which snapped a five-game losing streak for the Saints.

Final Score: Saints 30, Jets 9

1 2 3 4 F NO 3 7 3 17 30 NYJ 0 6 0 3 9

Game Notes

BYU Blues: Sunday was the first time since 1997 that two BYU quarterbacks faced off, but Zach Wilson didn’t give Cougars or Jets fans much to cheer about. Wilson went 19-42 for 202 yards, no scores and no interceptions. He played with a decimated supporting cast that hardly got open, but Wilson wasn’t exactly accurate, either. Taysom Hill, who played with a banged-up throwing hand, finished 15-21 for 175 yards. He added 73 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Hill fumbled twice but recovered both times.

Killer Kamara: Alvin Kamara was the Saints’ main source of offense in his return, bulldozing the Jets defense for 120 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. The running back added four catches for 25 yards.

Unhelpful Understudies: The short-handed Jets were forced to readjust their offensive depth chart on Sunday, but two players self-sabotaged their expanded opportunities. Ty Johnson, New York’s lead running back without Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, dropped three passes before the first quarter ended and wasn’t effective on the ground. WR Denzel Mims, meanwhile, was benched after halftime following two costly penalties. With Elijah Moore and Corey Davis injured, Mims saw just one uncaught target before being pulled.

Standout Performers

K Eddy Piñeiro: The Jets’ third kicker of the season proved to be the charm, if only for Week 14. The recently-signed Eddy Piñeiro connected on all three of his field-goal tries, including a shot from 46 yards out. Robert Saleh wouldn’t have given Alex Kessman or Matt Ammendoa a chance at an attempt that long in recent weeks, but the Jets wouldn’t have scored if not for Piñeiro’s leg.

LBs C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams: Mosley led the Jets with 17 tackles, while his fellow linebacker added eight. Williams also had a TFL and a defended pass against New Orleans.

What's Next?

The Jets will rematch the Dolphins in Week 15 in Miami. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The Dolphins won the first contest between these two division foes in Week 11. Miami beat New York, 24-17, at MetLife Stadium in Joe Flacco’s only start of the season.

