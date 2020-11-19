Saints vs. Falcons injury report: Alvin Kamara (foot) downgraded, says he’s fine
The toe injury Alvin Kamara characterized last week as similar to painfully hitting a bed frame flared up again on Thursday, with the all-star running back missing the New Orleans Saints practice session after being limited on Wednesday. But he isn’t sweating it.
“I’m feeling good, I’ll be alright,” Kamara said to open his post-practice conference call. His confidence certainly suggests he’ll be a full-go again on Sunday, which didn’t slow him down much in his 3-touchdown performance against the San Francisco 49ers last week. Kamara currently ranks second-best in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,134), trailing only Dalvin Cook (1,143).
In other news, wide receiver Tre’quan Smith returned to practice after exiting the 49ers game with a scary concussion, but he was working in a red non-contact jersey and may not be available for Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Your updated Thursday injury report, with changes in bold:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
QB Drew Brees, ribs/right shoulder
DNP
DNP
TE Josh Hill, concussion
DNP
DNP
WR Tre’Quan Smith, concussion
DNP
Limited
RB Dwayne Washington, back
DNP
DNP
DE Cameron Jordan, back
DNP
Limited
T Ryan Ramczyk, knee
Limited
Limited
NT Malcom Brown, calf
Limited
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara, foot
Limited
DNP
CB Marshon Lattiomre, abdomen
Limited
Limited
From the Falcons
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
WR Calvin Ridley, foot
Limited
Limited
T Kaleb McGary, knee
Full
Full
T Matt Gono, illness
DNP
DNP
TE Jaeden Graham, knee/toe
Full
TE John Wetzel, ankle
Limited
C Alex Mack, not injury related (rest)
DNP
