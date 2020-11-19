Saints vs. Falcons injury report: Alvin Kamara (foot) downgraded, says he’s fine

John Sigler
·1 min read

The toe injury Alvin Kamara characterized last week as similar to painfully hitting a bed frame flared up again on Thursday, with the all-star running back missing the New Orleans Saints practice session after being limited on Wednesday. But he isn’t sweating it.

“I’m feeling good, I’ll be alright,” Kamara said to open his post-practice conference call. His confidence certainly suggests he’ll be a full-go again on Sunday, which didn’t slow him down much in his 3-touchdown performance against the San Francisco 49ers last week. Kamara currently ranks second-best in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,134), trailing only Dalvin Cook (1,143).

In other news, wide receiver Tre’quan Smith returned to practice after exiting the 49ers game with a scary concussion, but he was working in a red non-contact jersey and may not be available for Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Your updated Thursday injury report, with changes in bold:

From the Saints

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

QB Drew Brees, ribs/right shoulder

DNP

DNP

TE Josh Hill, concussion

DNP

DNP

WR Tre’Quan Smith, concussion

DNP

Limited

RB Dwayne Washington, back

DNP

DNP

DE Cameron Jordan, back

DNP

Limited

T Ryan Ramczyk, knee

Limited

Limited

NT Malcom Brown, calf

Limited

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara, foot

Limited

DNP

CB Marshon Lattiomre, abdomen

Limited

Limited

From the Falcons

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

WR Calvin Ridley, foot

Limited

Limited

T Kaleb McGary, knee

Full

Full

T Matt Gono, illness

DNP

DNP

TE Jaeden Graham, knee/toe

Full

TE John Wetzel, ankle

Limited

C Alex Mack, not injury related (rest)

DNP

