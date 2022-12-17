Saints vs. Falcons: Game time, broadcast map, TV schedule, streaming, and more
The New Orleans Saints have their second-to-last home game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Despite the season full of struggles, the Saints could find some form of solace in the potential sweeping of longtime rivals the Falcons this season.
Here’s all of the information you need to be able to watch the NFC South matchup, from a broadcast map to betting lines:
Game information
New Orleans Saints (4-9) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)
Kickoff: Sunday November 20 at 12:00 pm CT
Venue: Caesars Superdome
Weather: Indoors
Over/Under: 43.5
Broadcast information
506sports.com
Television: FOX
Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free). Or the new NFL+ service on your phone or tablet.
Radio: Westwood One and New Orleans Saints Radio will have the game, locally on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM.