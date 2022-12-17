Saints vs. Falcons: Game time, broadcast map, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints have their second-to-last home game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Despite the season full of struggles, the Saints could find some form of solace in the potential sweeping of longtime rivals the Falcons this season.

Here’s all of the information you need to be able to watch the NFC South matchup, from a broadcast map to betting lines:

Game information

New Orleans Saints (4-9) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

Kickoff: Sunday November 20 at 12:00 pm CT

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Weather: Indoors

Betting line via Tipico Sportsbook: NO -4

Over/Under: 43.5

Broadcast information

