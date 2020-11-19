Saints vs. Falcons: Drew Brees among 5 resting players on initial injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints released their initial injury report for Week 11’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, and it featured a couple of expected absences. Quarterback Drew Brees did not participate in Wednesday’s practice after being diagnosed with multiple rib injuries (and a reported collapsed lung), though he was spotted working alone off to the side.

Additionally, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and tight end Josh Hill were absent while going through the NFL concussion protocol, having exited Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers after being injured. Defensive end Cameron Jordan evidently got a day of veteran’s rest while nursing a back injury, but his condition is worth watching out for on Thursday’s update.

A few Saints players were conspicuously absent from the injury report. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was not listed after he appeared to injure his arm last Sunday, which means he’s good to go after a scare. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was also not on the report after practicing fully the previous Friday, his first full day of work since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1. He’s back to 100%.

The full Wednesday injury report:

From the Saints

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

QB Drew Brees, ribs/right shoulder

DNP

TE Josh Hill, concussion

DNP

WR Tre’Quan Smith, concussion

DNP

RB Dwayne Washington, back

DNP

DE Cameron Jordan, back

DNP

T Ryan Ramczyk, knee

Limited

NT Malcom Brown, calf

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara, foot

Limited

CB Marshon Lattiomre, abdomen

Limited

From the Falcons

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

WR Calvin Ridley, foot

Limited

T Kaleb McGary, knee

Full

T Matt Gono, illness

DNP

List

Stay or go? Looking ahead to Saints' pending 2021 free agents

Latest Stories