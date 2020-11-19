Saints vs. Falcons: Drew Brees among 5 resting players on initial injury report
The New Orleans Saints released their initial injury report for Week 11’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, and it featured a couple of expected absences. Quarterback Drew Brees did not participate in Wednesday’s practice after being diagnosed with multiple rib injuries (and a reported collapsed lung), though he was spotted working alone off to the side.
Additionally, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and tight end Josh Hill were absent while going through the NFL concussion protocol, having exited Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers after being injured. Defensive end Cameron Jordan evidently got a day of veteran’s rest while nursing a back injury, but his condition is worth watching out for on Thursday’s update.
A few Saints players were conspicuously absent from the injury report. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was not listed after he appeared to injure his arm last Sunday, which means he’s good to go after a scare. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was also not on the report after practicing fully the previous Friday, his first full day of work since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1. He’s back to 100%.
The full Wednesday injury report:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
QB Drew Brees, ribs/right shoulder
DNP
TE Josh Hill, concussion
DNP
WR Tre’Quan Smith, concussion
DNP
RB Dwayne Washington, back
DNP
DE Cameron Jordan, back
DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk, knee
Limited
NT Malcom Brown, calf
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara, foot
Limited
CB Marshon Lattiomre, abdomen
Limited
From the Falcons
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
WR Calvin Ridley, foot
Limited
T Kaleb McGary, knee
Full
T Matt Gono, illness
DNP
List
Stay or go? Looking ahead to Saints' pending 2021 free agents