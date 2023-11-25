Saints vs. Falcons: 5 biggest storylines going into Week 12 game

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons face off for the first time this season. This is one of the most underrated rivalries in the NFL. This matchup is littered with storylines to watch, per usual.

This rivalry is anticipated and heated when there’s nothing at stake. This year, the stakes are high. This Week 12 game features the first and second place team in the NFC South. While the division might not be highly regarded, winning the division is still important to the playoff picture.

Here are the five most important storylines headed into Saints versus Falcons:

Divisional ramifications

Reunion for many former Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

For many Falcons players and some personnel, this is a reunion of sorts. It starts at the top with general manager Terry Fontenot. He’s been in Atlanta since 2021, so this reunion is nothing new for him. Ryan Nielsen left New Orleans this offseason for Atlanta and brought David Onyemata and Kaden Ellis with him.

This will be their first time facing New Orleans and both players have been key contributors to their new team. Onyemata has the most sacks on the team. Kentavius Street and Albert Huggins are other former Saints now in Atlanta.

Hate week

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no game that evokes more emotion from the Who Dat Nation than facing the Atlanta Falcons. This isn’t some one sided beef like another divisional matchup. Atlanta versus New Orleans is a tried and true rivalry. The fans truly embody the rivalry year round. The week of the game is when the trash talk jumps up a notch. Saints-Falcons: underrated rivalry of the south.

Taysom Hill's usage

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Even when Taysom Hill was a quarterback, he succeeded against the Atlanta Falcons. They just don’t have the answer for Hill. Until that changes, every game versus the Falcons should feature Taysom Hill prominently. The impact he’s had on the Saints offense this year should only emphasize that statement. He’s been the most consistent producer on the Saints offense this year. The only thing inconsistent has been his usage.

How much will the Saints miss Michael Thomas?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was injured in the beginning of the Minnesota Vikings game before the bye. Though he missed the majority of the game, this is the first game of the season where Thomas won’t be involved in the game planning. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed stepping up would help mitigate the loss, but A.T. Perry will be an interesting player to watch. The rookie could be ready for a bigger role.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire