Saints vs Falcons: 4 most important matchups in Week 18 game

The New Orleans Saints enter a must win game versus the rival Atlanta Falcons. Bragging rights aren’t the only thing on the line between these foes. A chance at the division title is still there if the Buccaneers fall to the Panthers.

The wild card is still an option for New Orleans. In order to keep all options on the table, New Orleans must win. There are 4 major matchups in this rematch. These storylines primarily focus the offense functioning, but there is one defensive battle to watch as well.

These are the 4 matchups to watch in Week 18.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson had a strong performance the first time these two teams faced off. Robinson scored a touchdown on the ground and through the air, his only multi-score game. Demario Davis will need to set the tone early. The Falcons’ offense runs through their running backs.

Taysom Hill vs. Atlanta Falcons defense

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Taysom vs. Everybody.

Hill has continuously found success against the Falcons in all aspects of the game. His 55 receiving yards against Atlanta earlier this year is his most against the divisional rivals. If the Saints are facing the Falcons, Taysom Hill should at the worst be a part of the rushing game plan.

Saints OL vs. Falcons pass rush

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr and the offensive line handled the Buccaneers pass rush well last week. Put that in the box with the other things the Saints need to repeat from last week. Pressure has disrupted the Saints offense more times than they’ve been able to navigate it. New Orleans is without Ryan Ramczyk and Landon Young.

Chris Olave vs. Falcons cornerbacks

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Olave had a big game against the Falcons in Week 12. Unfortunately, his day was cut short due to a concussion. The Saints lead receiver had a season high 114 yards despite playing only 34 snaps. He has since topped that number twice. Olave having a repeat performance minus the concussion would help the Saints passing offense.

