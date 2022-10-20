Saints vs. Cardinals: Staff picks, bold predictions for Week 7 matchup

The New Orleans Saints are in a bad way, having fallen to 2-4 on the season so far with a long list of injuries stacking up ahead of Thursday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals. They’ve got to approach this game with a sense of urgency. So how does our staff here at Saints Wire see it playing out? Here are our final score picks and bold predictions going into prime time:

Ross Jackson: Cardinals 31, Saints 27

Bold prediction: Chris Olave catches three touchdown passes. The rookie wideout has been nothing short of sensational this season and was sorely missed last week against the Cincinnati Bengals when the Saints went 1-for-5 on the red zone. This week, New Orleans can show its propensity to move the ball between the 20s again, but cap off those possessions with three red zone touchdown receptions by Olave.

Dylan Sanders: Saints 31, Cardinals 17

Bold prediction: The Cardinals are bad. Way worse than they should be, given the talent on the team. Deandre Hopkins is back for a huge boost to that offense, but they just lost Marquise Brown who was having a good season. I think the Saints defense spoils the return of Hopkins and bounces back to allow no passing touchdowns to Kyler Murray. I think this will be a confidence booster game for them, a much needed improvement. The Saints will come back home with a victory in the short week

John Sigler: Saints 21, Cardinals 17

Bold prediction: Alvin Kamara hasn’t scored a single touchdown this season, but I like him to tie his career-high with two touchdown receptions in a single game. Andy Dalton has done a good job of getting him involved in space and a bad Cardinals defense could be just what he needs to end this scoring drought. The many injuries New Orleans is managing mean this will be closer than it should be.

