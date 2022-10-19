Saints vs. Cardinals preview Week 7
Here's everything you need to know when the New Orleans Saints play the Arizona Cardinals in week 7 of the 2022 season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) There was a time during Patrick Mahomes' career when opponents dared him to beat them with man coverage, and when the Chiefs quarterback proved he could do it, they began running deep shell coverages to protect against the long ball. Mahomes solved that riddle last year, too. Indeed, perhaps no other team in the NFL sees a greater variety of defenses, and vast departures from an opponent's norm, than Kansas City.
The ruling comes six months after the commission heard a nine-day civil trial in Boston over allegations that Early, his top prosecutor, the former head of the state police and another ex-top state police official broke civil ethics laws in their handling of the report.
The Broncos estimated quarterback Russell Wilson as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. He has a hamstring injury to go with a partially torn lat near his throwing shoulder. The Broncos call him day to day, and Wilson said Wednesday he is “hoping” to play against the Jets. “I’m doing everything that I can [more]
Lions running back D'Andre Swift appears to be making progress toward returning to the field Sunday against the Lions. Swift was able to practice on a limited basis today, the Lions announced. After a tremendous start to the season, rushing 15 times for 144 yards in Week One, Swift saw his workload reduced the next [more]
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol, but it appears he’s already making good progress through it. Pickett was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, according to the team’s injury report. That’s a good sign for his potential availability for Week Seven, as the Steelers take on the Dolphins for Sunday Night Football. [more]
Broncos QB Russell Wilson is listed as limited on today's estimated injury report for Denver's walk-through practice.
Our @JohnHCrumpler ponders who will have the better rushing performance in Week 7, #Texans RB Dameon Pierce or #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs?
The next step in Robert Tonyan's comeback: Creating explosive plays.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Mac Jones deserves to be the starter over Bailey Zappe if he's healthy enough to play ... right? Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman isn't so sure.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon played only nine snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers and afterward said he didn’t understand why. Coach Nathaniel Hackett blamed it on a lack of plays as the Broncos had only 55. But Latavius Murray played 27 snaps and Mike Boone 21. Gordon and Hackett had a conversation [more]
The NFL needs young quarterbacks to thrive, and its 2021 class is struggling.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some relatively candid thoughts on Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who is set to face his former team for the first time after flaming out in New England.