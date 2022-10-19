Saints vs. Cardinals preview Week 7

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) There was a time during Patrick Mahomes' career when opponents dared him to beat them with man coverage, and when the Chiefs quarterback proved he could do it, they began running deep shell coverages to protect against the long ball. Mahomes solved that riddle last year, too. Indeed, perhaps no other team in the NFL sees a greater variety of defenses, and vast departures from an opponent's norm, than Kansas City.