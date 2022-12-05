Saints vs. Buccaneers all-time record: Both teams have history, but it’s far from a rivalry
There’s history between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we’re about to see the next chapter being written on Monday night. But it’s hard to call it a rivalry when the Saints have dominated this matchup over the years, winning 39 of 62 games against the Buccaneers (including the playoffs).
New Orleans has an all-time winning percentage of .639 against the Bucs, second-highest among all of their opponents (they’ve hit .714 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but across only 7 games). No team has played the Saints more often and lost more frequently. It’s not competitive enough to call it a rivalry.
In fact, they’ve won their last four in a row when traveling to Tampa Bay. The Saints are 14-7 at Raymond James Stadium, having won their last four games in a row at Tampa Bay (that venue opened in 1998; if we include games played prior to that milestone, New Orleans is 18-9 against the Buccaneers on the road). The Bucs haven’t beaten the Saints on their home turf since Jameis Winston was their starting quarterback.
And that game was a near thing. It was the 2017 regular season finale, with the Saints defending a 1-point lead in the game’s final minute — when Winston stepped up to throw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin with 9 seconds left on the clock. It was a big-time throw and catch in a huge moment. Maybe things could have gone differently if the Buccaneers hadn’t ditched Winston to go win a Mickey Mouse ring with Tom Brady, but this is the future they chose. Let’s see if Brady can finally win a home game against the Saints on Monday night.
