Saints vs. Buccaneers highlights Week 13
Watch the highlights from the Week 13 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.
The NFC and AFC South are the bottom of the barrel in 2022. Which division is the worst?
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stole another win in dramatic fashion Monday night against the New Orleans Saints
The Cowboys handled the Colts for a blowout Sunday Night win, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers win over the Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season and Deshaun Watson struggled in his return to football action against his former team. PLUS: Minty tells 49ers fans not to despair, because a new era is about to begin in San Francisco: the Sturdy Purdy era!
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level. To put that in perspective, we’ve come up with a list of history’s greatest quarterbacks as a comparison. Each week, ...
Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a last-second comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
For most of the game, Tom Brady didn’t look anything like the GOAT. In the final 5:21, Brady did what Brady always has done. He directed his 44th career comeback win in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most in NFL history to break a tie with Peyton Manning. The Bucs rallied from a 13-point, [more]
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett III, and C.J. Stroud are your 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. Here's what the voters missed.
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hit rookie tight end Cade Otton for a late touchdown against the New Orleans Saints
Former NFL coach Tony Dungy pointed out that the 49ers' QB situation is similar to what he went through while coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1999 season.