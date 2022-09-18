Saints vs Buccaneers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New Orleans Saints were barely able to escape the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but now they are given the opportunity to take sole lead in the NFC South with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans on Sunday.

It’s the home debut of Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry who are both coming off of huge games in Week 1. Emotions are sure to be high as family and friends are gathering to see a dream come true. Two LSU legends represent New Orleans in the NFL for the first time.

The Buccaneers have infamously never beaten the Saints in the regular season during the Tom Brady era, could this be the first time they make the feat? Here’s how you can tune in to the action, wherever you are:

Game information:

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at New Orleans Saints (1-0)

Kickoff: Sunday September 18th at 12:00 pm CT

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Weather: Indoors

Betting line: TB -2.5

Over/Under: 44

Broadcast:

via 506sports.com

You can also follow the game with us on Twitter @TheSaintsWire, @john_siglerr, @DillySanders, @RossJacksonNOLA, @MaddyHudak_94, and of course here on Saints Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s matchup. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire