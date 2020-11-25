Saints vs. Broncos: CB Marshon Lattimore practices fully on first injury report

The New Orleans Saints injury report listed cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and tight end Josh Hill (concussion) as full participants in Wednesday’s practice session before playing the Denver Broncos in Week 12, along with running back Dwayne Washington (back). However, several of their teammates were limited or absent while managing their own injuries.

Two pillars of the offense, running back Alvin Kamara (foot) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), were each limited. Kamara has downplayed the severity of his foot issue, but it’s limited him in practice for two weeks and he broke a 59-game streak of games played while recording a catch after seeing a light workload last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thomas indicated after the game that he is still recovering from an early-season high-ankle sprain, but he turned in a season-high 9 catches for 104 receiving yards, so he’s on the upswing.

Unfortunately, two other Saints players were unable to practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Deonte Harris (neck) and left guard Andrus Peat (concussion). Your full injury report for Nov. 25:

From the Saints

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

WR Deonte Harris, neck

DNP

G Andrus Peat, concussion

DNP

RB Alvin Kamara, foot

Limited

WR Michael Thomas, ankle

Limited

TE Josh Hill, concussion

Full

CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen

Full

RB Dwayne Washington, back

Full

From the Broncos

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB Bryce Callahan, foot

DNP

T Demar Dotson, calf/hand

DNP

G Graham Glasgow, calf

DNP

S Trey Marshall, shin

DNP

CB Duke Dawson, chest

Limited

WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles

Limited

ILB Josey Jewell, ankle

Limited

ILB Joe Jones, calf

Limited

NT Sylvester Williams, elbow

Limited

TE Noah Fant, ribs

Full

QB Drew Lock, ribs

Full

T Eli Wilkinson, knee

Full

