Saints vs. Broncos: CB Marshon Lattimore practices fully on first injury report
The New Orleans Saints injury report listed cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and tight end Josh Hill (concussion) as full participants in Wednesday’s practice session before playing the Denver Broncos in Week 12, along with running back Dwayne Washington (back). However, several of their teammates were limited or absent while managing their own injuries.
Two pillars of the offense, running back Alvin Kamara (foot) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), were each limited. Kamara has downplayed the severity of his foot issue, but it’s limited him in practice for two weeks and he broke a 59-game streak of games played while recording a catch after seeing a light workload last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
Thomas indicated after the game that he is still recovering from an early-season high-ankle sprain, but he turned in a season-high 9 catches for 104 receiving yards, so he’s on the upswing.
Unfortunately, two other Saints players were unable to practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Deonte Harris (neck) and left guard Andrus Peat (concussion). Your full injury report for Nov. 25:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
WR Deonte Harris, neck
DNP
G Andrus Peat, concussion
DNP
RB Alvin Kamara, foot
Limited
WR Michael Thomas, ankle
Limited
TE Josh Hill, concussion
Full
CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen
Full
RB Dwayne Washington, back
Full
From the Broncos
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB Bryce Callahan, foot
DNP
T Demar Dotson, calf/hand
DNP
G Graham Glasgow, calf
DNP
S Trey Marshall, shin
DNP
CB Duke Dawson, chest
Limited
WR Jerry Jeudy, ankle/Achilles
Limited
ILB Josey Jewell, ankle
Limited
ILB Joe Jones, calf
Limited
NT Sylvester Williams, elbow
Limited
TE Noah Fant, ribs
Full
QB Drew Lock, ribs
Full
T Eli Wilkinson, knee
Full