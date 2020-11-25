Saints vs. Broncos: CB Marshon Lattimore practices fully on first injury report

The New Orleans Saints injury report listed cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and tight end Josh Hill (concussion) as full participants in Wednesday’s practice session before playing the Denver Broncos in Week 12, along with running back Dwayne Washington (back). However, several of their teammates were limited or absent while managing their own injuries.

Two pillars of the offense, running back Alvin Kamara (foot) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), were each limited. Kamara has downplayed the severity of his foot issue, but it’s limited him in practice for two weeks and he broke a 59-game streak of games played while recording a catch after seeing a light workload last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thomas indicated after the game that he is still recovering from an early-season high-ankle sprain, but he turned in a season-high 9 catches for 104 receiving yards, so he’s on the upswing.

Unfortunately, two other Saints players were unable to practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Deonte Harris (neck) and left guard Andrus Peat (concussion). Your full injury report for Nov. 25:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status WR Deonte Harris, neck DNP G Andrus Peat, concussion DNP RB Alvin Kamara, foot Limited WR Michael Thomas, ankle Limited TE Josh Hill, concussion Full CB Marshon Lattimore, abdomen Full RB Dwayne Washington, back Full

From the Broncos