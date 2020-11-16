Saints vs. 49ers recap: Everything we know after Week 10

Final Score: Saints 27, 49ers 13

3 Stars of the Game

Marquez Callaway didn’t get any targets on offense, but he came through in two game-changing moments on special teams by recovering live balls for the Saints. The first turnover was a Thomas Morstead punt that deflected off of a 49ers opponent’s helmet; the second takeaway was a recovered muffed punt. The rookie has continued to help his team win games and should earn more snaps on offense if Tre’Quan Smith’s injury keeps him out of action for any significant time. One player who did come through on offense was Alvin Kamara, whose three touchdowns proved he deserves Most Valuable Player votes. When he is clicking the way he was against San Francisco, there isn’t a more difficult player to defend in this league. The vision he showed to find space between his blockers on a 34-yard screen deep into 49ers territory was teaching tape worthy. Maybe the best player on defense was Demario Davis; the veteran linebacker notched 12 tackles, a personal high for his Saints career (he once had 14 tackles in a game with the New York Jets, though). Davis was credited with 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, a sack, and a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage on a blitz. He was a machine nad played a huge part in limiting the 49ers to just 281 yards of offense, their second-lowest total on the season.

Keys to the Game

The defense proved its worth, winning 7 of 16 third downs and stopping the 49ers on their lone fourth down attempt. San Francisco averaged just 2.0 yards per carry as a team and plagued the 49ers passing game at every turn, logging 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 9 total passes defensed. They also limited the 49ers offense to one successful red zone trip out of three possessions. Success on special teams was critical. The two recovered punts by Marquez Callaway stand out (more on them in a moment), but Deonte Harris made up for an ugly day on punt returns (including two fumbles, one recovered) by recording his career-best kick return (75 yards, totaling 122 return yards). And Wil Lutz deserves credit for nailing both of his field goal tries. Thomas Morstead’s declining leg strength was a factor again as he averaged just 41 yards per punt (with a long of 48), dropping only one of his five tries inside the San Francisco 20 yard line.

It was over when…

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1328127470822944768 Callaway recovered another muffed punt. Initially frustrated by back-to-back incomplete passes thrown at Michael Thomas, the Saints offense punted from their own 31-yard line, which would have set the 49ers up to work at their own 21 down just 20-10 with more than 9 minutes remaining in the game. Plenty of time to rally back. Instead, they muffed the punt, and Callaway was again in the right spot to jump on it, putting his team in position to extend their lead by another touchdown. And that was too large a deficit for San Francisco to overcome.

Updating the Saints run defense streak

The 49ers gained exactly 49 yards on the ground as a team, with their leading rusher (Jerrick McKinnon) picking up only 33 yards with 18 attempts. This continues the Saints’ streak of games played without allowing a 100-yard rusher to 52, the second-longest in the modern era. One more outing will tie the NFL record set by the great 1989-1992 Philadelphia Eagles teams (53), and another performance like that would win the title. Sure, this stat has its flaws; teams don’t rely on just one running back anymore, and today’s NFL runs less frequently than even the NFL of just 10 or 15 years ago. 100-yard rushers simply aren’t as common as they used to be. But the fact that the Saints are the only team of 32 candidates even close to this record speaks to its validity. If it were so easy, everyone would be doing it.

What’s next?

The Saints will stay at home for a week of much-needed rest, with a common opponent lined up: the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons. That’s right, it’s Falcons Hate Week. We don’t know who will be starting at quarterback or what the Falcons will look like, exactly, with interim head coach Raheem Morris calling the shots. Atlanta has won three of their last four games, too, so this is not a matchup the Saints can afford to overlook.