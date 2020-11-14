Saints vs. 49ers preview: Behind Enemy Lines, Week 10

Will the New Orleans Saints deliver some payback to the San Francisco 49ers for last year’s pivotal loss? It’s very possible, given how many injuries San Francisco has stacked up at key positions.

But to get the best information, we exchanged a series of questions and answers with Kyle Madson over at Niners Wire. Here’s what we learned:

So, the 49ers have kind of been declawed after all of these injuries. Who should Saints fans be watching out for when Kyle Shanahan's offense hits the field?

Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be the guy to watch Sunday. If the 49ers are going to move the football, it's going to largely be through Aiyuk. He missed last week's showdown with the Packers because he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The two games before that though he'd really hit his stride as a pass catcher. He hauled in 14 balls for 206 yards and a touchdown in those two contests. He's also an explosive runner, and with so many offensive weapons out, the 49ers will try and get him the ball as often as they can

San Francisco linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner did a great job defending Alvin Kamara last year, but how have they performed in 2020? Was the Kwon Alexander trade partly motivated to get that pair more snaps?

Greenlaw and Warner are both outstanding. Warner in particular might be the best coverage linebacker in the league and could be on his way to an All-Pro nod. He's an excellent player. Greenlaw is just better than Alexander. He's been better in coverage this season and was a better tackler even as a rookie last season. The Alexander trade had a little to do with Greenlaw being a better option, but it was more of a salary dump than anything. San Francisco's replacement for Alexander, Azeez Al-Shaair, isn't great, but he's definitely cheaper.

Despite the ups and downs of this season, the 49ers can still get to .500 with an upset victory. But is this a season-defining game in your opinion?

No. And the team agrees with me based on how they handled the injury situation. Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert and Richard Sherman all might've returned this week if it was a season-defining contest. Instead, the 49ers are pushing them to Week 12 after next week's Bye. Losing to New Orleans pushes them to 4-6. Then they can be healthier for a potential run at the playoffs. It's a long shot either way. Upsetting the Saints would be huge, but it's not going to do any more damage to their season if they lose.

Emmanuel Sanders had a huge game for the 49ers last year. How can San Francisco's secondary guard him and Michael Thomas?

I'd start with prayer. But seriously, cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley are capable of doing an okay job, but Moseley has been up and down while Verrett is an All-Pro candidate. New Orleans would be smart to test Moseley early on. The bigger deal for the 49ers is the absence of strong safety Jaquiski Tartt. Marcell Harris will likely start at that spot. He started there last year against New Orleans while Tartt was out with a rib injury and the Saints lit him up. I expect that'll be part of the game plan again Sunday along with some deep shots against Moseley, who's struggled against DK Metcalf and Davante Adams.

Alright: let's see your score prediction. Do you think the 49ers have a shot at winning?

If the 49ers are close, it's probably because the Saints took their foot off the gas and San Francisco gets a couple late scores to make the score look respectable. A healthy San Francisco club could definitely go in and win, but they're simply too beat up and the Saints are a Super Bowl contender. Unless the Saints forget to arrive at the Superdome, they should roll. Saints 38, 49ers 23

