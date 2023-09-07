Saints upgrade Marshon Lattimore on updated injury report vs. Titans

The New Orleans Saints brought good news on their updated injury report, upgrading star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (knee) from limited participation on Wednesday to full practice reps on Thursday. We’ll see if Kamara is a full participant again on Friday before saying he’s in the clear to line up against Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, though.

But there isn’t any good news for rookie running back Kendre Miller, who is still sidelined by his hamstring injury (not a knee issue as the Saints erroneously reported Wednesday). It’s not looking like he’ll have a large role on Sunday if he’s active at all.

Here are the full injury reports from each team going into Week 1, with changes marked in bold:

Tennessee Titans injury report

New Orleans Saints injury report

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin): Did not participate

S J.T. Gray (shoulder): Did not participate

RB Kendre Miller (knee): Did not participate

CB Marshon Lattimore (knee): Full

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest): Full

TE Jimmy Graham (rest): Full

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire