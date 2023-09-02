Saints updated depth chart after roster cuts, latest practice squad moves
We may not be out of the woods yet with the New Orleans Saints set to make decisions on several injured reserve-eligible players next week, but for the most part we know what the 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad look like now that roster cuts and some procedural moves are behind us. So let’s take an educated guess at what the depth chart may look like ahead of Week 1’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans:
Quarterback
First team: Derek Carr
Second team: Jameis Winston
Third team: Jake Haener
Running back (Power)
First team: Jamaal Williams
Second team: Kendre Miller
Third team: Tony Jones Jr. (practice squad)
Running back (Speed)
First team: Alvin Kamara (suspended)
Second team: Kirk Merritt
Third team: Jordan Mims (practice squad)
Fullback
First team: Adam Prentice
Tight end (Y)
First team: Juwan Johnson
Second team: Jimmy Graham
Tight end (F)
First team: Foster Moreau
Flex
First team: Taysom Hill
Left tackle
First team: Trevor Penning
Second team: Landon Young
Left guard
First team: James Hurst
Second team: Andrus Peat
Third team: Nick Saldiveri
Center
First team: Erik McCoy
Second team: Max Garcia
Right guard
First team: Cesar Ruiz
Second team: Tommy Kraemer (practice squad)
Third team: Mark Evans II (practice squad)
Right tackle
First team: Ryan Ramczyk
Second team: Storm Norton (practice squad)
Wide receiver (Split end)
First team: Michael Thomas
Second team: A.T. Perry
Third team: Jontre Kirklin (practice squad)
Wide receiver (Slot)
First team: Chris Olave
Second team: Keith Kirkwood
Third team: Shaquan Davis (practice squad)
Wide receiver (Flanker)
First team: Rashid Shaheed
Second team: Tre’Quan Smith
Third team: Lynn Bowden Jr. (practice squad)
Special teams (Returns)
First team: Rashid Shaheed
Second team: Ugo Amadi
Third team: Jontre Kirklin (practice squad)
Special teams (Specialists)
Long snapper: Zach Wood
Punter: Lou Hedley
Kicker: Blake Grupe
Left defensive end
First team: Cameron Jordan
Second team: Tanoh Kpassagnon
Third team: Kyle Phillips (practice squad)
Left defensive tackle
First team: Nathan Shepherd
Second team: Bryan Bresee
Third team: Jack Heflin (practice squad)
Right defensive tackle
First team: Khalen Saunders
Second team: Malcolm Roach
Right defensive end
First team: Carl Granderson
Second team: Payton Turner
Third team: Isaiah Foskey, Niko Lalos (practice squad)
Middle linebacker
First team: Demario Davis
Second team: D’Marco Jackson
Third team: Jaylon Smith (practice squad)
Weakside linebacker
First team: Pete Werner
Second team: Nephi Sewell
Third team: Anfernee Orji (practice squad)
Strongside linebacker
First team: Zack Baun
Second team: Ryan Connelly (practice squad)
Strong safety
First team: Tyrann Mathieu
Second team: Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Third team: Johnathan Abram (practice squad)
Free safety
First team: Marcus Maye
Second team: Jordan Howden
Third team: J.T. Gray
Cornerback (slot)
First team: Alontae Taylor
Second team: Ugo Amadi
Left cornerback
First team: Paulson Adebo
Second team: Isaac Yiadom
Right cornerback
First team: Marshon Lattimore
Second team: Anthony Johnson (practice squad)