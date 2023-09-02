Saints updated depth chart after roster cuts, latest practice squad moves

We may not be out of the woods yet with the New Orleans Saints set to make decisions on several injured reserve-eligible players next week, but for the most part we know what the 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad look like now that roster cuts and some procedural moves are behind us. So let’s take an educated guess at what the depth chart may look like ahead of Week 1’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans:

Quarterback

First team: Derek Carr

Second team: Jameis Winston

Third team: Jake Haener

Running back (Power)

First team: Jamaal Williams

Second team: Kendre Miller

Third team: Tony Jones Jr. (practice squad)

Running back (Speed)

First team: Alvin Kamara (suspended)

Second team: Kirk Merritt

Third team: Jordan Mims (practice squad)

Fullback

First team: Adam Prentice

Tight end (Y)

First team: Juwan Johnson

Second team: Jimmy Graham

Tight end (F)

First team: Foster Moreau

Flex

First team: Taysom Hill

Left tackle

First team: Trevor Penning

Second team: Landon Young

Left guard

First team: James Hurst

Second team: Andrus Peat

Third team: Nick Saldiveri

Center

First team: Erik McCoy

Second team: Max Garcia

Right guard

First team: Cesar Ruiz

Second team: Tommy Kraemer (practice squad)

Third team: Mark Evans II (practice squad)

Right tackle

First team: Ryan Ramczyk

Second team: Storm Norton (practice squad)

Wide receiver (Split end)

First team: Michael Thomas

Second team: A.T. Perry

Third team: Jontre Kirklin (practice squad)

Wide receiver (Slot)

First team: Chris Olave

Second team: Keith Kirkwood

Third team: Shaquan Davis (practice squad)

Wide receiver (Flanker)

First team: Rashid Shaheed

Second team: Tre’Quan Smith

Third team: Lynn Bowden Jr. (practice squad)

Special teams (Returns)

First team: Rashid Shaheed

Second team: Ugo Amadi

Third team: Jontre Kirklin (practice squad)

Special teams (Specialists)

Long snapper: Zach Wood

Punter: Lou Hedley

Kicker: Blake Grupe

Left defensive end

First team: Cameron Jordan

Second team: Tanoh Kpassagnon

Third team: Kyle Phillips (practice squad)

Left defensive tackle

First team: Nathan Shepherd

Second team: Bryan Bresee

Third team: Jack Heflin (practice squad)

Right defensive tackle

First team: Khalen Saunders

Second team: Malcolm Roach

Right defensive end

First team: Carl Granderson

Second team: Payton Turner

Third team: Isaiah Foskey, Niko Lalos (practice squad)

Middle linebacker

First team: Demario Davis

Second team: D’Marco Jackson

Third team: Jaylon Smith (practice squad)

Weakside linebacker

First team: Pete Werner

Second team: Nephi Sewell

Third team: Anfernee Orji (practice squad)

Strongside linebacker

First team: Zack Baun

Second team: Ryan Connelly (practice squad)

Strong safety

First team: Tyrann Mathieu

Second team: Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Third team: Johnathan Abram (practice squad)

Free safety

First team: Marcus Maye

Second team: Jordan Howden

Third team: J.T. Gray

Cornerback (slot)

First team: Alontae Taylor

Second team: Ugo Amadi

Left cornerback

First team: Paulson Adebo

Second team: Isaac Yiadom

Right cornerback

First team: Marshon Lattimore

Second team: Anthony Johnson (practice squad)

