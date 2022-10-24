Saints undecided on starting quarterback for this week

Jameis Winston started the first three games for the Saints before he injured his back and then an ankle. He has dressed as the third quarterback the past two games.

Andy Dalton has started the past four games.

The Saints are uncertain about who will start Sunday against the Raiders.

“I think that’s a discussion that we have with the offensive staff. We’ll see where we are,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday, via video from the team. “I do think Jameis is getting healthier. I do think that’s a discussion we have to have. I think both of those guys will have themselves ready to play. Hopefully after we get a chance to talk about it, discuss it, we’ll have a good answer for what we’re going to do.”

Dalton also has had a back injury that limited him in two of the three practices last week.

Whoever plays, he would benefit with the return of receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot).

