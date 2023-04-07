Saints make some uncharacteristic picks in 3-round Draft Wire projection

The New Orleans Saints made some uncharacteristic picks in the latest three-round Draft Wire projection, adding a tight end who needs to get stronger and an undersized defensive end who needs to get his weight up. So we’ve got some interesting choices in front of us. Let’s break them down:

Round 1

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This mock draft starts with the Saints picking Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 29 overall. He’s an athletic pass-catcher with big-play potential, and he shows a willingness to get involved as a blocker — which is where the Saints need help at tight end. But Kincaid hasn’t shown he has the strength to push opponents off the line of scrimmage with consistency. He’ll get there with time in the weight room, but he isn’t a finished product yet, and the learning curve for pass-catching tight ends in the NFL means he isn’t likely to displace Juwan Johnson from that role as a rookie.

Round 2

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2 has the Saints addressing their top need: defensive line. But the player they came away with isn’t a great system fit. Iowa State pass rusher Will McDonald IV is about 30 pounds underweight from the athletic prototype the Saints value at defensive end. He’s a great player to be sure, who beats his blockers with twitched-up agility and lower-body flexibility, and that is something the Saints lack at defensive end. But it’s something they lack by choice. Dennis Allen doesn’t value sub-240-pound edge rushers like McDonald as much as the 270-pound base ends.

Round 3

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, comfortable familiarity. The Saints closed out this three-round projection with the local favorite Tyjae Spears, whose career as a running back at Tulane has prompted many fans to hope he stays around in New Orleans. Spears is exceedingly agile in space but runs with great physicality between the tackles, and he seems like a primed-and-ready successor for Alvin Kamara. It’s very easy to see him filling that role in the offense in a tandem with Jamaal Williams if Kamara misses time with a suspension this year.

Story continues

Analysis

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Look, we’ve got no issues with the positions addressed here. The Saints have been looking at tight ends, defensive linemen, and running backs. But Kincaid doesn’t fit the role they want as a blocking tight end who can occasionally catch passes, replacing Adam Trautman. He could get there in time but he wouldn’t play a big role in this offense in the meantime. McDonald has a lot to offer but the Saints are notorious for undervaluing edge rushers with his build, and he may not be given much consideration by them. At least Spears is an easy fit with a clear role ahead of him. The Saints would still need a defensive tackle or two, plus a linebacker and improved depth at offensive guard, after these first three rounds of picks.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire