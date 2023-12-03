Advertisement

Saints Twitter rips Derek Carr for dangerous throw on first-quarter interception

John Sigler
·4 min read
Yikes. The New Orleans Saints offense took the field on Sunday facing a 7-0 deficit against the Detroit Lions, and their first play from scrimmage had Derek Carr dropping back to pass — and that’s where things took an ugly turn.

Carr missed a wide-open A.T. Perry on the left side of the field and chose to check down to tight end Juwan Johnson in double coverage, which was a dangerous decision. And it proved to be costly. The pass deflected off of Johnson’s hands and into the mitts of Lions safety Brian Branch, who intercepted it to set the Detroit offense up in prime field position.

Johnson should have caught that ball. But Carr shouldn’t have thrown it in the first place when he had a safer option open for a bigger gain downfield. And everyone saw it: Saints fans, local media, and observers on social media:

