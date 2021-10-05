Saints take a tumble in Week 5 NFL power rankings

The New Orleans Saints are starting to settle in among the NFL’s middle class. A very frustrating home loss to a bad New York Giants team saw the Saints slip in this week’s NFL power rankings, dropping to an average spot of 16.8 from where they tended to place last week (15.4). Here’s where the Saints were ranked across the NFL’s media landscape:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 13 (-1)

Link to article

Author’s take: “How do you explain RB Alvin Kamara not getting targeted once as a receiver … or handing it off to him 26 times? Baffling.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 18 (-2)

Link to article

Author’s take: “Last week we asked one thing: Will the real Saints would please stand up? Well, they listened. New Orleans let the lowly Giants into their house and take a late, comeback win. Even tougher considering it was the first game actually in New Orleans this season.”

NBC Sports

Author: Josh Schrock

Rank: 17 (-2)

Link to article

Author’s take: “You thought it couldn’t get worse for Louisiana football fans after watching Bo Nix razzle dazzle his way past LSU on Saturday. And yet, the Saints gave up 400 yards to Daniel Jones and blew a 21-10 lead in a loss to the Giants. A weekend to forget on the Bayou.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 19 (-1)

Link to article

Author’s take: “Who are the Saints? That’s a fair question to ask after a 2-2 start in which New Orleans has alternated looking like a legit contender and a conference also-ran. We got a little bit of both on Sunday against the Giants: The Saints jumped out to a 21-10 lead behind a pair of Taysom Hill touchdown runs, but the offense went cold as the defense faltered in crunch time. New Orleans surrendered 11 unanswered points to close the fourth quarter, then allowed the Giants to march down the field for the winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime. Playing in front of a sold-out home crowd at the Superdome for the first time in 637 days, the final result couldn’t be considered anything less than an epic letdown.”

ESPN

Author: Mike Triplett

Rank: 17 (-2)

Link to article

Author’s take: “The

Saints are averaging just 144 passing yards per game, while Alvin Kamara has set career highs with 24 and 26 carries, respectively, over the past two weeks. That kind of run-pass disparity worked when the Saints were running out the clock in big wins over Green Bay and New England but has been called into question now after they allowed the Giants to rally for a stunning comeback win Sunday. At some point, Sean Payton may need to rely more heavily on Jameis Winston and the passing offense. It will certainly help if WR Michael Thomas returns from his ankle injury when eligible after the Week 6 bye.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 17 (-3)

Link to article

Author’s take: “This team is hard to figure out. They look great one week and awful the next. They have to get more from their passing game in terms of chunk plays.”

SI.com

Author: Jenny Vrentas

Rank: 14

Link to article

Author’s take: “Like the Packers, Week 1 also seems to be a distant memory for the Saints, in the opposite way. After throwing five TDs in the opener, Jameis Winson has only passed for three total scores in the three weeks since. And the Saints defense, which had been the team’s strength, collapsed in the fourth quarter and overtime.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 19 (-4)

Link to article

Author’s take: “Good luck figuring out the 2021 New Orleans Saints.

For the second time this season, the Saints followed up an impressive victory with a lackluster effort. After blasting the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the Saints laid an egg against the Carolina Panthers. After rebounding in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, it was right back to egg-laying against the hapless New York Giants.

The New Orleans offense more or less held up its end. Quarterback Jameis Winston avoided turning it over, and star running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 120 yards on 26 carries. But one of Taysom Hill’s three pass attempts was picked off, and Kamara wasn’t targeted through the air.

The real surprise was the Saints defense. After an excellent performance against the Patriots, the Saints were gashed for a whopping 485 yards by New York.”

