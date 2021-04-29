Saints trying to trade up to Top 10

The Saints want to trade up in tonight’s first round. Way up.

New Orleans, which currently owns the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is trying to trade up into the Top 10, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis has said he doesn’t see many holes on the roster, which means he’d rather get one player he’s confident can come in and start as a rookie than draft multiple players for roster depth.

The obvious position the Saints would like to address is cornerback, where they lost Janoris Jenkins in free agency. Trading up into the Top 10 would give the Saints their choice of the best corners, which on most draft boards means either Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn.

It’s unclear how much the Saints would be willing to give up to move from No. 28 to the Top 10. It would likely require giving up both their second-round pick this year and their first-round pick next year.

