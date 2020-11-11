Saints try out DT Ryan Glasgow, former Bengals 2017 draft pick

Beefing up the interior defensive line is a priority for the New Orleans Saints. After signing free agent Christian Ringo to their practice squad, the Saints reported a tryout with fourth-year pro Ryan Glasgow on the NFL daily transactions wire.

Glasgow, 27 years old and listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, was a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2017 draft. He’s been credited with 41 combined tackles and a fumble recovery in 24 games for the Bengals over the last three years, though he missed a lot of time in 2018 and 2019 with subsequent knee injuries.

He joined the Houston Texans practice squad for most of October and recently spent a week with the New England Patriots. Before entering the NFL, Glasgow appeared in 45 games with the Michigan Wolverines in college, totaling 77 tackles (13.5 for loss of yards).

While New Orleans has enough quality players at the top of the depth chart to fill in for the injured Sheldon Rankins, they could use more depth to pad out reps in practice. David Onyemata remains the clear-cut starting defensive tackle next to nose tackle Malcom Brown, with youngsters Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach rotating in behind him. Adding experienced veterans like Ringo and Glasgow to the practice squad and scout team would make sense.