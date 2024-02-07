Saints tried to retain Ronald Curry before he left for the Bills

Well this is interesting: ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reports that the New Orleans Saints did try to keep Ronald Curry on staff before he left for the Buffalo Bills. Terrell says the Saints offered to move Curry back to coaching wide receivers — where he started out in their organization — but he elected to continue working with quarterbacks in Buffalo.

It makes sense for both sides. The Saints know that Curry is a good coach and popular with his players, and he could have done well on Klint Kubiak’s staff in his old role. At the same time, Curry will have more opportunities for advancement working with a more prominent position group. And he’ll be coaching under Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, his old coworker, too. The pipeline for quarterbacks coaches to offensive coordinators and head coaches is much shorter than the one for wide receivers coaches.

On top of that, Curry interviewed for the job going to Kubiak, too. Being asked to work as a subordinate to someone chosen over him could be an awkward situation. He’ll have a better opportunity elsewhere.

Good luck to Curry in Buffalo. As for the Saints, they must hire new position coaches at every spot offensively: quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, and offensive line. Kubiak will not be formally introduced as their new offensive coordinator until his San Francisco 49ers have finished competing in Super Bowl LVIII but the team is already hard at work filling out his staff.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire