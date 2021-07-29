Saints training camp: Roster locks and long shots at safety

There are plenty of competitions brewing across the New Orleans Saints’ roster, but one area of stability is in the heart of the secondary. The Saints have their top three safeties locked in and a principle backup ready to take on even more responsibilities — it’s arguably a strength of the team.

Of course, that relies on everyone playing up to the expectations they set last year. Everyone is a year older, which isn’t necessarily a good thing for players on the back end of their career. And with some hungry, undrafted rookies eager to push for snaps, the stakes should be as high at safety as anywhere else in New Orleans. Here’s how the position shakes out for training camp:

Roster locks

Marcus Williams, Malcolm Jenkins, C.J. Gardner-Johnson The top three spots are locked in, though Gardner-Johnson should continue to spend most of his time covering the slot. He's at his best in a downhill face-to-the-ball role, and a possible move to Jenkins' spot could be in the cards next year. But Jenkins isn't going anywhere any time soon after the Saints restructured his contract; cutting him costs $7.9 million, while a trade would charge New Orleans an addition $6.8 million. Williams could set himself up to become the NFL's top-paid safety with a strong season on the franchise tag.

On the bubble

J.T. Gray I initially listed Gray as a roster lock -- he is a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, after all -- but he's got to earn his job just like everyone else competing on the special teams units. And he's well-positioned to hang around as one of the most experienced members of the kicking units. No other player returning from the 2020 roster played more special teams snaps (325) than Gray did last year. New Orleans did not re-sign D.J. Swearinger (who logged 124 snaps on defense; Gray had just 20), so maybe he can elbow his way into the defensive lineup.

Long shots

Eric Burrell, Deuce Wallace These two undrafted rookies have interesting stories, but unless they can outperform Gray on special teams they're likely bound for the practice squad. Burrell was initially cut for a failed physical but returned after getting his body right, and he's shown some versatility playing for one-time Saints safety and current Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Wallace has had to walk on at every opportunity he's had, including in college at Louisiana-Lafayette, where he worked hard in the kicking game to earn snaps on defense.

