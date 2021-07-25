Saints training camp: Roster locks and long shots at linebacker

Who starts next to Demario Davis in the New Orleans Saints linebacker corps? That’s the most pressing question going into training camp, and the calls for Kwon Alexander to be re-signed were boosted when he visited New Orleans for an evaluation on his surgically-repaired Achilles tendon. While the Saints have invested high draft picks in Pete Werner and Zack Baun recently, it doesn’t seem like many fans are eager to see them playing heavy minutes.

So how does the unit look on the eve of training camp? Let’s scout it out:

Roster locks

Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Zack Baun Only two of these linebackers will be starting, unless the Saints totally reverse course and start to run a 4-3 base on the majority of their snaps (something they only did maybe 8% of the time last year). In that case, who starts next to Davis? Werner is the safer pick given he's played weakside linebacker before, while Baun is again learning a new position in his second year in the NFL. Here's hoping the Saints have a better plan for him this time.

On the bubble

Kaden Elliss, Chase Hansen Someone needs to step up and replace Craig Robertson as the top special teams linebacker. And that's something either of these two could do. Elliss played often in the kicking game last season, making him a natural successor, but Hansen is the better athlete and may be better suited to the task. Unless Hansen surprises at the weakside spot in camp or if the Saints change their overall approach and start fielding a strongside linebacker in Elliss, don't expect either of them to log many defensive snaps.

Long shots

Andrew Dowell, Wynton McManis, Shaq Smith, Quinton Poling It's Year 3 for Dowell, who spent his previous two seasons on the practice squad. He did get to dress for a game in 2020 though his efforts were limited to special teams. Now he's facing competition from a CFL pickup (McManis), an undrafted rookie (Smith), and an early-summer free agent signing (Poling) to round out the depth chart. The Saints rarely keep more than six linebackers, so there may just be one job up for grabs between these four players.

1

1