Saints training camp preview: Quarterbacks

We’re kicking off a quick series of positional previews for New Orleans Saints training camp with the most important story of the offseason: the quarterbacks battle. Well, really there are two battles going on — Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston are competing for the opportunity to replace Drew Brees, while Trevoer Siemian and Ian Book square off to see who makes the cut as New Orleans’ third-string passer.

So there won’t be a lack of excitement (or at least curiosity) for every minute the Saints offense is on the practice field. These previews will be structured by roster locks, players on the roster bubble, and the long shots who really need to make a strong impression to stick around. Let’s dig in:

Roster locks

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston The focus will rightfully be on the starting job, where Hill and Winston are going to compete to replace Brees. And it's a safe bet that both of them will remain on the roster regardless of who wins that competition. Hill's role outside of playing from under center is well established, while Winston has enough talent to ensure Hill plays with a short leash should No. 7 get the nod. Every move these two make will be scrutinized.

On the bubble

Ian Book Don't act like Sean Payton hasn't cut fourth-round rookies before. Book will have a good opportunity in training camp to prove he has an NFL-quality arm, and the draft pick they invested in him gives him an immediate (but impermanent) edge over his competition. The Saints have rostered three quarterbacks in recent years so there's a good chance they find room for him. But that doesn't guarantee him a roster spot. If it's clear he can't play, the Saints won't hesitate to move on from him.

Long shots

Trevor Siemian The Saints picking Book puts Siemian in an awkward spot. While the 29-year old should already know their offense after joining the practice squad late last year, he still has to earn a job in camp by outplaying the rookie. New Orleans has already invested more in Book than they have in him, so Siemian's work is cut out for him. He needs a really strong summer to hang around into the fall. Maybe the experience of 25 starts already logged in the NFL gives him a leg up once the pads come on.

