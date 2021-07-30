Saints training camp notebook from July 30: Sense of calm returns at receiver

New Orleans Saints training camp was a test of elements as temperatures ran as high as some of the passes in the team’s first outdoor practice. The pads were still off, but the bleachers were packed with fans vying to get a glimpse of the quarterback competition; Gayle Benson even did a quick round on a golf cart to give a warm welcome (pun intended).

It was my first day at Saints training camp, and while my notes are illegible, the energy was palpable. Today finally felt like football was back in full swing for the first time since 2019, scorching heat wave aside. Much of the focus was under center for a consecutive day running as all four quarterbacks saw some reps. Here’s what stood out to me – while lying in a puddle on the grass – during Friday’s camp.

Chris Hogan an absolute standout

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan (80) watches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

My first chicken scratch note reads “Hogan pro routes” – in English, the veteran receiver sits firmly at the top of my list in that position group. Perhaps no head coach rivals Sean Payton like Bill Belichick in finding undrafted receivers in the rough. Nicknamed "7-11" by former Saint Reggie Bush when they were teammates on the Dolphins (because Hogan was "always open," see), Hogan's arrival paid off in spades as a final hour signing. His sharpness in routes two days into camp is slightly astounding, and the play of the day was easily his leaping 15-yard reception off a high pass thrown by Jameis Winston. That play simply sealed the hunch I had from the first set of simple drills the receivers ran at the start of practice. Hogan has the footwork, and that same instantaneous preparedness Michael Thomas exudes where the hands are there before his eyes and the rest of his body. If he can emulate that veteran consistency and elevate either quarterback, Hogan is the receiver to watch this summer. [embed]https://twitter.com/Jeff_Nowak/status/1421126711446491138?s=20[/embed]

Hill and Winston favored restraint over flash

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) take snaps during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Efficiency appeared the name of the game in today’s practice for the respective quarterback competition. Taysom Hill saw first team reps again in a run-heavy scheme likely by design; affirmed by the lack of downfield attempts by either quarterback. We’ll likely see an install suited to Winston’s strengths with the ones in the coming days. Hill completed 6 of his 7 attempts in full team drills, while Winston similarly completed 7 of 8 attempts. From a pure eye-check perspective, Winston started the day stronger and progressed through his reads well and seemed patient and at ease in the pocket. Hill was a bit shakier initially, throwing high to Kamara and a subsequent pass dropped by Ty Montgomery, who is now listed at receiver. I’d say Hill had the better finish and reinforced his chemistry with tight end Adam Trautman with a well-thrown completion into a tight window. He similarly found Deonte Harris on a few in-stride passes.

Deonte Harris’ absence will hurt

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The joke of the day was, “can’t wait to see this in Week 3.” Harris was a top target today for Winston and Hill in 11-on-11 drills. He also saw frequent reps on kick return drills alongside Marquez Callaway, Jalen McCleskey and Easop Winston Jr. Watching his speed and chemistry with both quarterbacks to complete tight-window throws made his impending discipline hurt that much more. Similar to a near-sack by David Onyemata. I understand the necessity of reps, particularly for Harris, who likely sees a two-game suspension at most, but it doesn’t provide much help for the team’s Week 1 slugger against the Green Bay Packers.

Alex Armah-Alvin Kamara tandem incoming?

New Orleans Saints running back Alex Armah (40) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

In reading Day 1 camp observations around team sites, John Hendrix’s Saints News Network piece caught my eye: fullback Alex Armah rotated in with Alvin Kamara in starting reps. The run-heavy install of Days 1 and 2 of camp likely emphasize his role, but there’s a trend developing with the playbook designed for Taysom Hill. Today, Armah and Kamara lined up on Hill’s side in a two-back set. One of the things I saw was both Alex Armah and Alvin Kamara lining up in a two-back set on Hill's side. Hill found Armah for a dump off if my notes don’t deceive me as well. Kamara and Hill ran a similar misdirection play to the one against the Atlanta Falcons in a two-back set with the handoff to Kamara. Should this offense go to Hill, it’s one that favors fullback season.

Ian Book was surprisingly impressive

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) takes a snap during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Three quarterbacks would’ve been sacked today: Hill, Winston, and Book. In a game setting, both Hill and Book have the legs to evade these plays. Book’s Senior Bowl highlights feature almost no throwing and exclusively scrambling out of the pocket. In today’s practice, he showed patience and restraint in the pocket under pressure. Unsurprisingly, the recipient of his best throw was Chris Hogan on a crossing route that went for about 15 yards. He also found new tight end Nick Vannett; a pleasant surprise for a blocking-focused signing. Despite the small sample size, Ian Book frankly outperformed Trevor Siemian in the tertiary competition.

Quick Hits:

Jul 30, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey (17) performs wide receiver drills during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports cam:

Jalen McCleskey was a refreshing presence in special teams drills. He likely would’ve had a completion from Jameis Winston if not tripped up by Ken Crawley. But the Tulane rookie shined in kick returns. Someone will need to step in for Harris in those first few games; the best case to make the Saints roster is to be a playmaker on special teams. McCleskey could easily secure a spot with continued consistency in return drills. Nolan Cooney could likely punt a football through the stratosphere. It was a slightly inconsistent, but when he was on – his hangtime and power were nothing short of impressive. Payton Turner fit into the defensive line so seamlessly, it was hard to even notice him. That all said to say he looked nothing like a rookie out there and got some good reps in with Marcus Davenport. If the two of them can find a rhythm and chemistry, it gives some answers and slight relief to the depth-lacking trenches. Nickel packages were the coverage of the day after spending time on base defense Thursday. C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to his starting nickel role, with Patrick Robinson remaining at cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore; rookie Paulson Adebo saw some time in both outside cornerback and in the slot in multiple reps. Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins rounded out the group at safety. While secondary coverage largely stayed the same, the return to a two-linebacker scheme appeared to favor rookie Pete Werner, who was in on first-team reps with Demario Davis. Zack Baun and Chase Hansen were the main secondary pairing. That second linebacker role next to Davis is a keen position to watch develop throughout camp, with both Baun and Werner seeing starting reps through the first two days of camp.

